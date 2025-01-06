Roomvo unveils Inspire visualizer

Toronto—Roomvo, a digital marketing company with the industry’s No. 1 room visualizer, has unveiled Inspire, billed as the next generation of its popular room visualization technology.

With Roomvo Inspire, Roomvo says customers can reimagine their spaces like never before. Leveraging the power of AI, customers can upload their rooms and choose from a selection of trending styles (eg. modern, japandi, eclectic and more) to redesign their home. Roomvo Inspire then “suggests” products, such as surfaces, fixtures, furniture and more, directly from catalogs that match the selected style. Customers can re-design and shop for products that fit their chosen style in one seamless experience.