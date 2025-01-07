FCNnovation Awards 2024: Installation

By Ken Ryan
FCNews unveiled the winners of its fourth annual FCNnovation Awards—an initiative designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies launched in the current year. These awards honor groundbreaking ideas and industry-changing concepts that have impacted flooring across categories and verticals. The technology winners below were chosen among several nominees.

HerringB/ONE
i4F 

Simplifying the installation process is a goal of every flooring company. i4F’s solution is HerringB/ONE, a one panel installation technology that meets the growing demand for DIY-friendly solutions.

HerringB/ONE features a universal drop-lock mechanism for all herringbone panels that eliminates the need for mirroring A and B herringbone panels. 

Why is this important? By eliminating the need for mirroring A and B panels, HerringB/ONE benefits the entire supply chain by optimizing production processes and overall efficiencies while reducing packaging costs and waste. HerringB/ONE is suitable for all materials.

installationUnigrout
Unilin 

Unigrout, a unique bevel technology for rigid floors from Unilin, was introduced with an integrated click system. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern interiors, Unigrout combines the aesthetic appeal of ceramic tiles with the practical benefits of vinyl.

This innovative technology is now also available for glue-down installation/dryback product. Among its many benefits, Unigrout can be lacquered in any color, without the need of extra layers. 

With a variety of bevel widths, Unigrout caters to every style preference—offering the classic appeal of deeper bevels or the refined, contemporary aesthetics of minimalistic designs. 

What’s more, Unigrout provides a level installation with equal grout lines for a uniform look throughout the installation.

VersaCap
Versatrim 

Versatrim is committed to delivering innovative products for moldings, stair solutions, installation hardware and accessories that elevate the beauty of spaces while prioritizing safety and performance. A case in point is the VersaCap series. Available in square, edge and round profiles, VersaCap uses the customer’s flooring materials to guarantee exact color match and fit. VersaCap is designed to withstand heavy foot traffic while maintaining integrity and appearance over time.

The most recent example is VersaCap Round Profile, which is always flush and a match because the actual floor is used to make the cap. It is designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal and functionality of stair applications, providing a seamless finish that complements any interior design. 

installationVälinge PRO
Välinge 

Välinge’s new PRO technology features an upgraded profile that improves strength, durability and overall performance of all resilient products. It is available for angling, push-down and fold-down installations and provides up to 2x stronger vertical connections and significantly increased durability. This effectively addresses the challenges experienced by both manufacturers and customers in terms of longevity and locking strength of modern resilient products. 

Castor Chair tests show that resilient flooring using PRO technology can withstand up to 3x as many revolutions as the same product equipped with a traditional locking system. The improved quality allows products to handle heavier traffic, which can lead to existing products reaching Class 31 and Class 32 standards simply by changing the installation system.

