NEO Floor integrates ClickControl in manufacturing facilities

Vietnam—Unilin Technologies has announced its licensed partner, NEO Floor, has received the ClickControl device for its manufacturing facilities here.

ClickControl is a cutting-edge measurement tool designed to improve the accuracy, speed and safety of the quality assurance process in flooring production. With ClickControl, there is no need to cut panels for quality checks to reduce production waste. Its integrated scanning system evaluates the milled profiles, identifies deviations and provides milling operators with guidance for necessary adjustments in efforts to significantly enhance efficiency and accuracy.

“We are thrilled to witness this transformative milestone—the integration of this device in our factory,” said Vince Mai, vice president of research and development at NEO Floor. “This advancement significantly benefits our productions, reinforcing our commitment to quality assurance and innovation.”

According to the company, ClickControl represents more than a measurement machine—rather, it marks a groundbreaking technological transition from traditional methods to a reliable approach within the flooring industry.