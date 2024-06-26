NEO enhances quality control with Unilin’s ClickControl

By FCNews Staff
NEO enhances quality control with Unilin's ClickControl

ClickControlWaregem, Belgium—NEO Floor has signed a license agreement for Unilin’s ClickControl, the intelligent quality control device for locking systems.

ClickControl is a quality measurement device designed to enhance the accuracy, speed and safety of quality assurance processes in the flooring industry. By eliminating the need to cut up panels and reducing reliance on experienced milling operators, ClickControl offers a fast and non-destructive way to check the quality of click profiles.

“ClickControl allows us to optimize our production with higher accuracy for the click profile, while also reducing waste,” said Vince Mai, vice president of research and development of NEO Floor. “It will enable us to improve the quality of the click and the receive immediate feedback on the quality.”

ClickControl not only improves efficiency and accuracy, but also enhances the availability of production data—with the possibility to share this information with customers. Its user-friendly design allows even unskilled operators to effectively utilize the device, reducing the need for highly experienced milling operators and thereby improving overall operational efficiency.

“ClickControl is the best aid for operators in milling click and it is safer to use than conventional methods that require sawing of the panels for profile control,” said Grin Yin Jan, sales director at Unilin Technologies. “We believe that ClickControl will give NEO Floor a competitive edge in the flooring market and help them achieve higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

This partnership is said to mark a significant milestone in the adoption of advanced quality control technology within the flooring industry. With ClickControl, NEO Floor says it can enhance the quality of its click systems, streamline production processes and ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

