Unilin receives European patent for Osiris recycling technology

By FCNews Staff
OsirisWaregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the intellectual property division of Unilin, has been officially granted the European patent EP 4114629 for its Osiris recycling technology. This innovation is designed to enable the recovery of wood fibers from waste fiberboards.

“We are proud to receive this patent for Osiris, as it represents a major step forward in circular wood fiber usage,” said Louis Van Roy, business development director at Unilin Technologies. “By transforming waste into valuable raw materials, we are paving the way for a more sustainable fiberboard and laminate flooring industry.”

Osiris is the first industrialized technology that allows waste fiberboards to be recycled at a large scale. In the past, the composite nature of fiberboards made them unsuitable for recycling, resulting in widespread disposal through landfills or incineration. By enabling the separation and reuse of waste fibers, Osiris is meant to integrate them with virgin wood to produce new boards.

“This technology is not just about sustainability—it also makes economic sense,” Van Roy said. “By reducing reliance on virgin wood fibers, Osiris helps lower production costs while promoting a more responsible use of resources. This adds an important cost saving angle to the technology as well.”

Osiris is exclusively available for licensing through Unilin in collaboration with its partner Dieffenbacher, a provider of the necessary machinery and equipment integration.

