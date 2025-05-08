Mills cash in on consumer preference for patterns

Patterned carpet is a popular choice these days, offering both visual interest and practical benefits like concealing dirt and wear, which makes it particularly well-suited for active households.

“Patterns are one of the best performing carpet constructions,” said Jamie Welborn, Mohawk’s senior vice president of product management, soft surface. “They maintain a fresh appearance longer and come in a range of fibers and constructions to suit various performance and budget needs.”

While patterned carpets check two of the most important boxes for homeowners—durability and stain resistance—consumers often demand more than that these days. As Lauren Schnakenberg, senior director of marketing and design, Tarkett Home, explained: “It’s not enough for the carpet to perform well, it also needs to be stylish. Patterned carpets are starting to make their mark as we see homeowners wanting to not only add depth and character but also personalize their space. This also give retailers an upgrade opportunity for those customers that are looking for a more fashion-forward flooring choice.”

Below are some key advantages of patterned carpet as cited by mill executives:

Enhances aesthetics and style.

Patterned carpets add visual interest and personality to a space, often serving as a focal point or to complement an existing décor. “Different patterns, from geometric to organic to abstract, cater to diverse tastes and design preferences,” said Eric Ruppert, senior director of product marketing and category management for Engineered Floors. “For example, a bold geometric pattern can create a modern, energetic feel, while a subtle floral design can evoke a more traditional and elegant ambiance.”

Jared Coffin, senior vice president of product and marketing, The Dixie Group, concurred, adding: “With so much hard surface in the home, consumers are looking for ways to create interest in their home. Patterned carpet and rugs allow for the homeowner to create individual looks and vibes by the room instead of the whole house. Color and patterns lead the way in helping the homeowner create designer looks on any budget.”

Hides stains and wear.

The variations in colors and designs can help conceal dirt, stains and signs of wear, making patterned carpets ideal for high-traffic spaces or homes with children and pets. “Patterns naturally disguise dirt, pet hair, stains and vacuum lines better than subtle or solid cut piles,” said Kenny Michael, director of design, Shaw Floors.

Defines spaces.

Patterned carpets can help delineate areas within open-plan spaces, creating visual boundaries without the need for physical dividers. For example, linear patterns can make a narrow room appear longer, while larger-scale patterns can make a spacious room feel more intimate and grounded. Strategically chosen patterns can help to balance the proportions of a room and create a more harmonious feel. “Visually, patterns introduce dimension, personality and a curated designer feel to a space—helping to define the atmosphere of a room,” said Christine Zampaglione, senior marketing director for Stanton.

Provides durability, longevity.

Often, the construction techniques used to create patterned carpets, such as loop pile or cut-and-loop pile, contribute to their durability. That’s according to Joe Young, senior vice president of product and marketing, Engineered Floors, who explained: “These constructions are resilient and can withstand heavy use, ensuring the carpet looks good for years to come.”

Increases ‘perceived’ home value.

A well-chosen, stylish patterned carpet can elevate the overall look and feel of a home, potentially increasing its perceived value to potential buyers. A unique and attractive carpet can be seen as an upgrade and a sign of attention to detail.

Adds personality.

Experts like Drew Hash, president/CEO, Southwind Floors, agree patterned carpet can add a degree of interest or personality on the floor/in the room. In addition, patterned carpets provide more personality on the floor than a traditional cut pile carpet, according to Dakota Aft, product director of Anderson Tuftex. “As hard surface has taken more share of the home, patterns in carpet are a great counterpoint to the visual movement of hard surfaces.”