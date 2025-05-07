Milat Floor signs i4F drop-lock license agreement

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMilat Floor signs i4F drop-lock license agreement

MilatIstanbul, Turkey—Milat Floor has signed an i4F drop-lock license agreement for all its new SPC product ranges. The company will begin manufacturing the new SPC flooring ranges, enhanced with i4F’s drop-lock system, at its facility starting in September. Milat’s products will be distributed worldwide.

“We are redefining premium SPC flooring by combining the most advanced flooring technologies and our deep industry expertise,” said Ahmet Erben, CEO of Milat Floor. “As we channel our global experience into the SPC arena, i4F is the clear choice as our technology partner. It is a leader in advanced floor installation systems as well as complementary, adjacent technologies. i4F’s easy to use drop-lock system on our high quality SPC ranges aligns perfectly with our commitment to exceptional performance, precision, and durability on every product.”

Headquartered here, Milat Floor is a subsidiary of Milat Carpet, ranked among Turkey’s Top 500 companies. The company focuses on producing luxury SPC and LVT flooring, designed to meet the needs of both residential and non-residential clients. The group also operates production sites in Bulgaria and Egypt.

“We are proud to partner with Milat Floor, a company with a global ambition and focus on quality,” said John Rietveldt, i4F CEO. “By adopting our drop-lock technologies across their SPC ranges, Milat is perfectly positioned to meet strong customer demand for faster, easier installations—whether for home renovations or large-scale developments. Our installation systems are designed to be intuitive, reliable and efficient, helping professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike save time without compromising on performance.”

