Mercier Wood Flooring rolls out spring retail promotion

By FCNews Staff
Montmagny, Quebec—Mercier Wood Flooring, regarded as a pioneer in the manufacture of prefinished hardwood flooring, is offering consumers a free upgrade to its signature Generations Intact 2500 finish. The promotion is designed to encourage more traffic into retail showrooms.

How it works: Now through May 19, consumers can enjoy a free upgrade to Generations Intact 2500 finish with the purchase of at least 500 square feet or more on an eligible product purchased at an authorized Mercier Le Plus retailer in the U.S. and Canada. This offer represents a discount value of $1 per square foot that will be given to consumers at the point of purchase.

“The Generations Intact 2500 finish and its micro-fragmented aluminum particles create a multipoint contact surface that provides extra protection for wood floors, increasing their resistance to wear and extending their original appearance,” said Wade Bondrowski, director of sales, USA. “The highly durable, clear matte finish adds extra protection to wood floors that must stand up to intense traffic, pets or kitchen installations.”

Dealers who have had positive experiences with the Generations Intact 2500 finish attest to its performance and appeal. One such retailer is Mark Sellnow, vice president of the multi-location CarpetsPlus of Wisconsin and general manager of the company’s Plover, Wis., store. He recalled a recent project where Mercier’s upgrade promotion came in handy.

“It was a water damage insurance claim, and the customer wanted to replace their 24-year-old hardwood from Janus Flooring with something very similar,” Sellnow recalled. “They also needed some cabinet and countertop work done, which is something that my company doesn’t do. They originally wanted to use one company for the floor, cabinets and countertops, but the Mercier wood floor that we proposed was superior to what the other stores quoted. My sales rep for Jaeckle Distributors, Mike Wanta, told me about the free upgrade to the Generations Intact 2500 finish. That extra durability was enough to convince the customer to go with our store.”

 

