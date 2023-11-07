i4F, AFT joins forces to reinforce install efficiencies

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsi4F, AFT joins forces to reinforce install efficiencies

AFTTurnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced a cooperation with AFT (Advanced Flooring Technology) aimed at further enhancing efficiencies linked to the installation of modular flooring featuring i4F drop-lock technologies.

The flooring installer workforce remains a scarce resource meaning time management and efficiencies are of the essence. As flooring technology and installation experts, i4F and AFT have joined forces to contribute to this industry effort by focusing on training and education. AFT is initiating dedicated training sessions, as well as creating digital content including tutorials and short, ‘how-to’ videos. The new programs are designed to address frequently asked questions, do’s and don’ts, as well as provide tips and tricks relating to specific situations, like how to install around door frames, plank replacements, first row alignment techniques, etc.

With no inserts required, i4F’s drop-lock flooring installation technologies are up to 30% faster to install than basic angle/angle systems. Used on billions of square feet of flooring worldwide, i4F drop-lock technologies enable extremely high locking strength and are suitable for all flooring materials—including SPC, luxury vinyl tiles, expanded polymer core, laminate, and wood—in all formats.

“I’ve experienced firsthand the easiness and speed of installation using i4F’s drop-lock,” Robert Varden, AFT’s flooring installation veteran and expert. “Installers’ knowledge of newer and more efficient systems is critical and doing it right from the beginning will save them even more of their precious time. We want to bring our expertise and contribution to this simple goal and I’m delighted to engage with i4F on this journey.”

Matthieu Dekens, president of i4F, Inc., added, “Rigid core flooring is still a relatively new and evolving category, and we regularly hear questions about installation. The installation of i4F drop-lock is different than other systems—that’s what makes it easier and faster to use! This new education program will enhance awareness as well as make laying flooring enhanced with our technologies even easier and faster, to more installers.”

Previous article
Retailers tout top-selling hardwood offerings
Next article
Flooring America names two new advisory council members

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Alliance Flooring holds showcase for early adopters of Perfect Home

FCNews Staff - 0
Adairsville, Ga.—Alliance Flooring invited early adopters of its Perfect Home merchandising system here to discuss elements of the retail selling solution and technology platform. The...
Read more
Commercial

Engineered Floors releases 2022 Sustainability Report

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Engineered Floors, parent company of J+J Flooring and EF Contract, has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, illustrating its commitment to ever-improving sustainability efforts. Through...
Read more
News

Flooring America names two new advisory council members

FCNews Staff - 0
Manchester, N.H.—Flooring America recently appointed two new members to its advisory council. Chris Green of Great Southeast Flooring America in Melbourne, Fla., and Bill...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers tout top-selling hardwood offerings

Reginald Tucker - 0
While the hardwood flooring category has no doubt ceded some market share to the still-rising LVT segment—particularly the rigid core/SPC flooring market—there’s no denying...
Read more
Featured Post

Mohawk’s resilient revolution is about to change the game

Steve Feldman - 0
Jackson Hole, Wyo.—Mohawk is seeking to “revolutionize” the resilient flooring market with a pair of innovations it claims are true game changers. And if...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ How to appropriately apologize

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/yGjH3jbiczI Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X