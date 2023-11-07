Retailers tout top-selling hardwood offerings

While the hardwood flooring category has no doubt ceded some market share to the still-rising LVT segment—particularly the rigid core/SPC flooring market—there’s no denying hardwood remains arguably the most aspirational, natural floor covering product on the market today. That’s why, hardwood flooring proponents argue, so many competitive hard surface products are doing their level best to mimic real wood.

For this special feature, Floor Covering News reached out to retailers and distributors across the country to find out which hardwood flooring brands, SKUs or collections stand out in their locations and to identify which ones are garnering the attention of their customers and clients.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

AHF

“We are primarily a solids market here in our area, and the Hartco brand is a big seller in our store. AHF Products has always been rock solid in terms of consistency and availability. They are an excellent solution for us in the local market for those customers who play in the solids world. Hartco is our go-to brand.”

—Cheryl Davidson, Long Island Paneling & Floors, Lindenhurst, N.Y.

Cali

“Cali’s collections have quickly become a favorite for our design team because their products offer on-trend color schemes and sustainability. Cali’s Barrel Collection features stunning visuals at a more economical price point so all customers—no matter their budget—can find a Cali product that is right for them.”

—Scott Browne, Macco’s Floor Covering, Green Bay, Wis.

Hallmark

“I really like their new Avenue line; we’ve already had a couple of good experiences with it. Then there’s Novella, which is a also a great value. The consumer can get a high-end look with a wire-brushed effect and still provide a nice price point.”

—Jorge Morgado, Allied Flooring, Paint & Design, Leominster, Mass.

Mohawk

“Ultrawood was a show stopper when it came out, and since then Mohawk has updated the colors and species to reflect the trend in today’s home that the customer is requesting.”

—Typhannie Harker, Carpeting by Mike, Somerset, Wis.

Boen

“There is such a wide variety available at Boen. A fan favorite is their Live Pure finish, which brings out the natural colors of the wood and it does not fade like I’ve seen with many other hardwood products. It looks like you chopped down a tree and installed it untreated on your floor and customers love that natural look. It has been a pleasure working with their team and learning about everything that Boen has to offer.”

—Richard Wec, AB Hardwood, Chicago

Mercier

“Generations Intact 2500 is a beautiful product, made in Canada, that installs easily. We’ve been putting it in busy homes and commercial projects with far less wear and tear. It’s as resilient as a wood product can be.”

—Rowenna Losin, Exclusive Floors, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Triangulo

“We sell Triangulo’s Nordic Collection the most. The samples are placed side by side on the display, making it is easy for the customer to visualize which option works best for her. In addition, Triangulo gets me whatever I need. A customer was looking for solid treads, which they don’t stock, but [they were] custom made.”

—Judy Meister, Flooring Miesters of Naples, Naples, Fla.

Johnson Hardwood

“The English Pub Collection from Johnson Hardwood has been a home run with our customers because it offers such a bang for your buck. It offers beautiful, rustic visuals and is super easy to install. Most customers expect the collection to be more expensive than the listing price because of how great a product it is.”

—Tylor Corvin, Corvin’s Furniture & Flooring, Bardstown, Ky.

Mirage

“I’m always honored to speak about my favorite wood brand. I have 100% confidence in the products Mirage produces—prettiest colors, finest quality, hardest finish. That’s why Mirage wood flooring is No. 1 in our showroom.”

—Karla Wischmeyer, Verhey Carpets, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Wellmade

“Wellmade’s HDPC Waterproof Hardwood has been a success for us. It’s a durable, easy-to-install, water-resistant hardwood floor. The density of the core improves the overall performance regarding scratch and impact resistance. And since the veneer is real hardwood, there are no repeats.”

—Rob Tarver, Wanke Cascade, Portland, Ore.

Indusparquet

“To be a true floor covering distributor, you have to diversify, and that’s what’s good about Indusparquet.”

—Sean Connolly, Patriot Hardwood, div. of Belknap White

Fabrica Wood

“We started with Fabrica Hardwood once it was introduced, and it quickly became our top-selling hardwood line. Currently the top color we sell is Oyster.”

—Josh Skinner, Abbey Carpet & Floor, Naples, Fla.