Aaronson: The year in review

The winter markets set the tone;

No more masks, no staying home.

We came to Surfaces to earn and learn;

We saw new innovations—and Shaw’s return.

Speaking of Shaw, I must applaud

Your St. Jude efforts—and 18th Apex award.

Stanton entered commercial, Floors 2000 they acquired;

I can’t believe Brodsky, Grizzle and McGrath—all retired.

Speaking of acquisitions, the list can go a mile;

Belknap bought out Swiff-Train and Crown purchased All Tile.

Mohawk continued to…flex and be a boss;

First they picked up Vitromex, then they acquired Foss.

Their Momentum Roadshow—that was quite a success,

And their Educational Edge Summit—it’s one of the best.

Broadlume acquired Banaboom, they’re always on the go;

I hope you had a chance to attend their 2nd Floorcon show.

I’m sure every acquisition listed is money well spent.

Big props for shaving both your heads—to Jason & Sam O’Krent.

America’s Floor Source, they continue to thrill;

They bought Reliant Solutions and are now about $200 ’mil.

XGS bought Pacific Coast…to service customers out West;

For short-term storage or shipping, they truly are the best.

Alliance Flooring had a…25th celebration;

Daltile commemorated 75 years of…tile innovation.

EF revamped their website—to keep dealers in the know;

It’s really quite impressive, to see that company grow.

Republic’s rapid expansion was the talk out on the street;

Must be their innovative products—and their growing fleet.

Cali expanded to South Carolina and they also added Flynn;

It really is a Dream Team; with that brand you’re sure to win.

And to the NWFA, I give a standing ovation;

Completing house #66—with Gary Sinise’s great foundation.

And Steve and I definitely…give our applause

To those who support our Fantasy Football for a Cause.

Speaking of Steve—my business partner is the best;

So is my entire team—let me call out the rest.

I respect all your reporting, glad to call you all my friends;

It’s not every day you find—Reggie, Megan, Jacqui, Krystal,

Eliud or Kens.

And to all our readers—thanks for reading and all your views;

Happy Holidays from me—and all at Floor Covering News.