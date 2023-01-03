Aaronson: The year in review

The winter markets set the tone;
No more masks, no staying home.
We came to Surfaces to earn and learn;
We saw new innovations—and Shaw’s return.

Speaking of Shaw, I must applaud
Your St. Jude efforts—and 18th Apex award.
Stanton entered commercial, Floors 2000 they acquired;
I can’t believe Brodsky, Grizzle and McGrath—all retired.

Speaking of acquisitions, the list can go a mile;
Belknap bought out Swiff-Train and Crown purchased All Tile.
Mohawk continued to…flex and be a boss;
First they picked up Vitromex, then they acquired Foss.

Their Momentum Roadshow—that was quite a success,
And their Educational Edge Summit—it’s one of the best.
Broadlume acquired Banaboom, they’re always on the go;
I hope you had a chance to attend their 2nd Floorcon show.

I’m sure every acquisition listed is money well spent.
Big props for shaving both your heads—to Jason & Sam O’Krent.
America’s Floor Source, they continue to thrill;
They bought Reliant Solutions and are now about $200 ’mil.

XGS bought Pacific Coast…to service customers out West;
For short-term storage or shipping, they truly are the best.
Alliance Flooring had a…25th celebration;
Daltile commemorated 75 years of…tile innovation.

EF revamped their website—to keep dealers in the know;
It’s really quite impressive, to see that company grow.
Republic’s rapid expansion was the talk out on the street;
Must be their innovative products—and their growing fleet.

Cali expanded to South Carolina and they also added Flynn;
It really is a Dream Team; with that brand you’re sure to win.
And to the NWFA, I give a standing ovation;
Completing house #66—with Gary Sinise’s great foundation.

And Steve and I definitely…give our applause
To those who support our Fantasy Football for a Cause.
Speaking of Steve—my business partner is the best;
So is my entire team—let me call out the rest.

I respect all your reporting, glad to call you all my friends;
It’s not every day you find—Reggie, Megan, Jacqui, Krystal,
Eliud or Kens.
And to all our readers—thanks for reading and all your views;
Happy Holidays from me—and all at Floor Covering News.

