Tarkett launches Johnsonite Color of the Year program

By FCNews Staff
Color of the Year programSolon, Ohio—Demonstrative of its leadership in color, Johnsonite has launched a new Color of the Year program, aimed at bringing new palette inspiration to customers’ designs.

“We know that color is crucial to the craft of design,” said Paul Young, senior vice president of product innovation and design for Tarkett North America. “That’s why we speak color, bringing care and expertise to ensure your colors are always right. When it comes to color in your spaces, ‘Made Right Means Johnsonite.’”

This year, Johnsonite’s color expert Janette Murray has developed not one, but seven inspiring new colorways for Color of the Year 2024: Sophisticated Raspberry, Aged Denim, Golden Joy, Earthen Brown, Retrospective Orange, Artful Sage and Nostalgic Pink.

“Exploring comfort, nostalgia and earthiness, these colors are ready to spark your imagination,” Murray said. “Each colorway adds fresh edge to the familiar, helping you tell new stories with your designs. I can’t wait for designers to dive in, get creative, and see where this palette takes them.”

The new shades are available in Johnsonite rubber flooring tile, rubber and vinyl wall base and rubber and vinyl stair treads. The Color of the Year palette can be mixed and matched with Johnsonite’s full Color System, including Color Foundations, which offers six neutral palettes—Warm Beige, Cool Beige, Warm Gray, Cool Gray, Black and White—that tie across the complete Tarkett line for easy flooring coordination, and ColorMatch, a go-to palette with no dye lots guaranteed to match across all Johnsonite products.

Johnsonite’s leadership in this domain can be attributed to its unique ways of making color right:

  • Color coordination: Across its industry-leading breadth of colors, the team helps customers mix and match to achieve their desired design.
  • Color customization: Johnsonite products can be made to match anything, ensuring customers have a uniquely branded and cohesive space.
  • Color confidence: Thanks to Johnsonite’s superior color technology and skilled artisans, its products deliver a consistent color match that can be depended on year after year, decade after decade.
