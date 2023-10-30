Neocon opens call for 2024 programming

By FCNews Staff
neocon 2024Chicago—NeoCon, the leading platform and event for the commercial interiors industry—taking place June 10-12, 2024 here at The Mart—invites thought-leaders to submit proposals for its onsite and virtual programming, as well as its year-round educational offerings.

Now in its 55th  edition, NeoCon’s annual conference boasts an impressive attendance of architects, designers, manufacturers, dealers, end-users, design organizations and media—all eager to learn about the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of design.

“NeoCon is the epicenter of commercial interior design—a hub where people, products and programming converge to inspire innovation,” said Nubia Henderson, NeoCon’s director of programming. “Our programming has earned a reputation for providing invaluable insights into the subjects, trends and movements across the commercial design sphere and beyond.”

Proposals will be considered for both virtual and in-person Continuing Education Unit (CEU) sessions across a wide range of educational categories including Workplace, Healthcare, Hospitality, Wellness, Technology, Sustainability and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), among others. Online CEU sessions will be pre-recorded and streamed on the NeoCon Learning Hub. Submissions will also be selected for Onsite CEUs, as well as NeoCon Talks and Onsite Workshops, which will provide a more in-depth and hands-on educational experience.

Submissions will be accepted through January 15, 2024. Comprehensive details and submission guidelines can be found at https://neocon.com/programming/call-for-programming.

