J+J Flooring revitalizes Atmospheric & Organic Raku collection

Dalton—Originally inspired by a trip to a pottery studio and the glazing process in particular, J+J Flooring designers have recolored the Atmospheric & Organic Raku collection to feature warmer tones and the ability to coordinate across both patterns.

“The finish of pottery is what gives it the striking depth of color,” said Laura Holzer, carpet design manager at J+J Flooring. “The patterns of this collection were inspired by the iridescent glazing of pottery and the movement it can create.”

Atmospheric is a 24 x 24 tile representing the coalescence of elements that join in harmony to establish a striking aesthetic of textured surface and colored glaze. Inspired by the unpredictable yet beautiful results of quick firing, Organic Raku yields saturated colors, eye-catching flares and brilliant luster in tufted form in an 18 x 36 tile. The five new colors per pattern bring in warmer neutrals with accents of rich coppers, blues and greens.

The rich tip-shear provides excellent depth and texture, making it ideal for senior living, corporate and multifamily. The collection was designed to work in tandem with other Kinetex and J+J LVT products, utilizing a cohesive color package across all platforms.