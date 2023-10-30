J+J Flooring revitalizes Atmospheric & Organic Raku collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialJ+J Flooring revitalizes Atmospheric & Organic Raku collection

Organic RakuDalton—Originally inspired by a trip to a pottery studio and the glazing process in particular, J+J Flooring designers have recolored the Atmospheric & Organic Raku collection to feature warmer tones and the ability to coordinate across both patterns.

“The finish of pottery is what gives it the striking depth of color,” said Laura Holzer, carpet design manager at J+J Flooring. “The patterns of this collection were inspired by the iridescent glazing of pottery and the movement it can create.”

Atmospheric is a 24 x 24 tile representing the coalescence of elements that join in harmony to establish a striking aesthetic of textured surface and colored glaze. Inspired by the unpredictable yet beautiful results of quick firing, Organic Raku yields saturated colors, eye-catching flares and brilliant luster in tufted form in an 18 x 36 tile. The five new colors per pattern bring in warmer neutrals with accents of rich coppers, blues and greens.

The rich tip-shear provides excellent depth and texture, making it ideal for senior living, corporate and multifamily. The collection was designed to work in tandem with other Kinetex and J+J LVT products, utilizing a cohesive color package across all platforms.

Previous article
Coverings 2024 registration, awards now open
Next article
Neocon opens call for 2024 programming

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

NFA members exude optimism

Ken Ryan - 0
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho—The enterprising spirit of specialty flooring retailers was on full display at the National Floorcovering Alliance’s fall meeting where, despite myriad challenges—inflation,...
Read more
Column

Learning to embrace the opportunities around you (part 2)

FCNews Columnist - 0
(part 2) After choosing a life in flooring—and saying goodbye to the legal industry—I knew there were even more opportunities to support other women...
Read more
Column

Crafting the ultimate showroom experience

FCNews Columnist - 0
Dealers spend time, energy and money getting a prospect to walk into their showroom, but they often miss a critical step: crafting a great...
Read more
News

Mullican Flooring introduces Belleme collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring, a leading manufacturer of quality hardwood floors, added the new Bellême collection to its line of engineered hardwood flooring. The collection...
Read more
Commercial

Neocon opens call for 2024 programming

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—NeoCon, the leading platform and event for the commercial interiors industry—taking place June 10-12, 2024 here at The Mart—invites thought-leaders to submit proposals for...
Read more
News

Coverings 2024 registration, awards now open

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Coverings, the premier international ceramic tile and natural stone exhibition and conference in North America, has launched the official openings for event registration, discounted...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X