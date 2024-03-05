FCNews 2024 Fantasy Football winners named

Huntington, N.Y.—Salesmaster and team manager James King defeated America’s Floor Source and manager Scott Burmeister, 114-106, to take home the top prize of $15,000 in the 2024 FCNews Fantasy Football for a Cause charity league. Salesmaster was playing for the American Cancer Society, while American Floor Source’s runner-up finish earned $10,000 for In Christy’s Shoes.

When weekly prizes were taken into account, Salesmaster picked up $16,500 for the American Cancer Society and America’s Floor Source earned $11,000 for In Christy’s Shoes.

In the competition for third and fourth places, Great Northern Associates defeated Consolidated Flooring, 154-103. Great Northern was playing for the ECMC Foundation, while Consolidated was playing for Friends of St. Dominic’s. For the season, Great Northern earned $8,000, while Consolidated Flooring’s efforts were worth $5,000.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) was founded in 1913 by 10 doctors and five laypeople in New York City. At its inception, the organization was called the American Society for the Control of Cancer. Today, ACS is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer through research, education, advocacy and service. The ACS has invested more than $5 billion in research since 1946.

In Christy’s Shoes is a non-profit and 100% volunteer organization that holds annual fundraising events to raise awareness and funds for programs that support women on their journeys out of challenging circumstances and into sustainable growth. These programs support women experiencing homelessness, unemployment, domestic abuse, substance abuse, human trafficking and brain cancer. In Christy’s Shoes honors the life of the late Christy Levy Peters, who had a passion for helping women and a love for wearing fabulous shoes. Together, these passions helped create In Christy’s Shoes after Peters lost her battle with brain cancer at the age of 34.

“The generosity of this league has provided a donation of over $10,000 that will fund vital programs and impact countless lives in our community,” said Katrina Levy Zidel, In Christy’s Shoes co-founder and Christy Levy Peters’ twin sister. “Since inception we have raised over $2 million, which has provided needed resources for women to have an opportunity to thrive and succeed. This has only been made possible through partner-ships like this one. We want to thank the entire league for their participation in giving back, as it truly does make a difference. We also want to give special thanks to FCNews and long- time supporter Jason Goldberg from America’s Floor Source for their incredible leadership and philanthropic commitment.”

Third- and fourth-place winners

Third-place winner, Great Northern, supported the ECMC Foundation and earned $8,000 for the charity.

The goal of the ECMC Foundation is to improve post-secondary outcomes for students from under-served backgrounds. Its strategic grant-making focuses on college success and career readiness. The foundation sup-ports organizations that give learners access to quality education and career opportunities.

Consolidated raised $5,000 for Friends of St. Dominic’s via the Floor Covering News league. The charity is the affiliated fundraising organization benefiting Saint Dominic’s Home. The organization and its donors share the vision of keeping children safe from abuse, neglect and homelessness as well as enabling productive lives for children and adults with developmental, emotional and physical disabilities. Friends of St. Dominic’s is guided by the faith, determination and generosity of others.