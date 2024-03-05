WOFB: Project managers play a critical role in business

If I told you that I answer phones, take messages, make appointments, ask clients for feedback and manage installers you would think that I’m a secretary—but you’d be wrong. I’m a project manager. I’ve sold jobs, delivered materials, measured projects; I’ve done a bit of everything, which makes me an excellent project manager. If you want to run a successful flooring store you really do need a project manager.

Impact of a project manager

As a project manager, my job is to make sure every aspect of The Carpet Girl experience is pinpointed and customized to each individual client. This means that all items needed for the job are ordered correctly and that the installers are educated as to the exact nature of the project. This seems like something a saleswoman could do, but that really isn’t very cost effective for your business. Your salespeople are hired to sell. If you expect them to manage their calendars, schedule installations, follow up on projects and be the main point of contact for every client, when do you expect them to sell?

The project manager should be managing the clients, salespeople and installers. I make sure that my saleswomen’s calendars are organized and that they have all the information on the plans that they need to have a successful consultation. Does this project require a cover base? Floor prep? Rip up and disposal? Furniture manipulation? These seem like small things but can quickly add up if you didn’t bill the client for them.

For our clients, I am their first and main contact. I confirm appointments and installations and am the one they contact with any questions or concerns. Due to my history on the sales floor, I can answer most questions—leaving the saleswomen free to do what they do best.

For my installers, I ensure they have all the information they need to walk into a project and complete it perfectly. I contact the warehouse beforehand so that all materials are pulled and waiting for them. I make sure they have their work order. I carefully plot out their calendars, so they have a full workday with minimal drive time. My teams are always happy with the way their calendars are set up. A happy installer is one who returns your phone calls before those from another store. If there are any issues on the day of the project the clients and installers call me—not the saleswomen. I answer questions and fix problems—essentially making sure that they are both satisfied with the job at hand.

If your salespeople did all that, when would they sell? Having a project manager on staff is a way to ensure everyone involved in the project is happy and being serviced while your salespeople do what they do best—sell!