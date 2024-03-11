Portobello America to exhibit at Coverings 2024

Atlanta—Portobello America is strengthening its presence at Coverings 2024, held here April 22-25. Visitors can find the company at a larger booth (#7320 in Hall C), and will be treated to a comprehensive showcase of the company’s new portfolio of wall and floor tile collections, encompassing a wide range of formats from large to small.

“At Portobello America, we are dedicated to delivering a distinctive portfolio of wall and floor tile complete collections that empower and transform spaces to reflect individual style, taste, and passion,” said Mike Ward, VP of sales.

With a focus on design flexibility, the debut tiles offer endless possibilities. Whether used individually for a minimalist statement or combined with other sizes from the extensive portfolio, including small formats, specialty pieces, large and XL formats, Portobello America’s tiles are versatile and adaptable to various applications. From walls and floors to backsplashes, fireplace surrounds, showers and bar areas, these tiles are designed to elevate any space.

Attendees at Coverings 2024 will have the opportunity to explore the company’s new small format floor and wall tiles and unique three-dimensional versions, in a trend palette tailored to the diverse preferences of the American market. These brand-new collections are produced at the company’s state-of-the-art factory, dedicated to small-format manufacturing specifically for the USA.

This year, the company will be unveiling 24-inch x 48-inch tiles made in the USA, as well as new 3D reliefs inspired by global décor and architectural trends. These cutting-edge formats seamlessly transition from stunning wall installations to captivating floor designs, demonstrating Portobello America’s commitment to innovation and excellence.