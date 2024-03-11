Portobello America to exhibit at Coverings 2024

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsPortobello America to exhibit at Coverings 2024

Portobello AmericaAtlanta—Portobello America is strengthening its presence at Coverings 2024, held here April 22-25. Visitors can find the company at a larger booth (#7320 in Hall C), and will be treated to a comprehensive showcase of the company’s new portfolio of wall and floor tile collections, encompassing a wide range of formats from large to small.

“At Portobello America, we are dedicated to delivering a distinctive portfolio of wall and floor tile complete collections that empower and transform spaces to reflect individual style, taste, and passion,” said Mike Ward, VP of sales.

With a focus on design flexibility, the debut tiles offer endless possibilities. Whether used individually for a minimalist statement or combined with other sizes from the extensive portfolio, including small formats, specialty pieces, large and XL formats, Portobello America’s tiles are versatile and adaptable to various applications. From walls and floors to backsplashes, fireplace surrounds, showers and bar areas, these tiles are designed to elevate any space.

Attendees at Coverings 2024 will have the opportunity to explore the company’s new small format floor and wall tiles and unique three-dimensional versions, in a trend palette tailored to the diverse preferences of the American market. These brand-new collections are produced at the company’s state-of-the-art factory, dedicated to small-format manufacturing specifically for the USA.

This year, the company will be unveiling 24-inch x 48-inch tiles made in the USA, as well as new 3D reliefs inspired by global décor and architectural trends. These cutting-edge formats seamlessly transition from stunning wall installations to captivating floor designs, demonstrating Portobello America’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

Previous article
Latest flooring technology touts high-level innovation

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Latest flooring technology touts high-level innovation

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Flooring software technology has made leaps and bounds in recent years, with many firms touting advancements meant to support the flooring retailer and...
Read more
News

Shaw’s Fleurette Fitch receives Women MAKE Award

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw’s Fleurette Fitch, senior quality director of soft surfaces, has been named a 2024 Women MAKE Awards Honoree by the Manufacturing Institute—the workforce development...
Read more
News

Regupol introduces Upscale rubber collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Lebanon, Penn.—Regupol, a manufacturer of a wide range of recycled rubber surfaces for sports and fitness and acoustic insulation, introduced Regupol Upscale, a collection...
Read more
News

Mirage Hardwood Floors launches new color and grade

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint-Georges, Canada—Mirage has added a new color in the Escape Collection as well as the Exclusive grade to its Muse and DreamVille collections. “In response...
Read more
Carpet

Karastan increases margins with both hard and soft surface

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Karastan has launched new hard and soft surface products designed to enable retailers to grow their margins. The new introductions are as follows: Hard Surface BelleLuxe...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: How is home improvement activity in your market?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X