Glues that stick: Top adhesives in ’23

Given the plethora of hard surface flooring options available in the market today, choosing the right adhesive is critical to ensuring the new floor can withstand the rigors of long-term use. Fortunately for today’s installers, adhesives suppliers have taken the guesswork out of which glue is best served for the specific application in mind.

Following is a sampling of the newest formulations hitting the market.

Divergent Adhesives/574

Divergent’s 574 modified pressure-sensitive adhesive is a solvent-free, non-flammable adhesive specifically designed for the installation of both vinyl-backed and non-vinyl-backed resilient flooring, vinyl tile/plank, heterogeneous and homogeneous sheet/tile, linoleum, fiberglass-backed sheet and rubber flooring. This multi-functional adhesive has high shear strength, fast dry times and low VOCs. What’s more, 574 has aggressive tack when it dries or it can be used as a wet-set adhesive for a permanent installation.

DriTac/4141 Golden Bullet

Sika/DriTac is reintroducing DriTac 4141 Golden Bullet, a domestically made, single-component, sustainable sound- and moisture-control urethane wood flooring adhesive for residential and commercial applications. This multi-solution adhesive allows for one-day, one-step installations and provides unlimited subfloor moisture control with no testing required. Golden Bullet features a free clip-on trowel inside every pail, which helps to maximize efficiency and achieve its robust warranty. Golden Bullet has been independently tested and certified by the Carpet & Rug Institute’s (CRI) Green Label Plus Program for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and contributes to LEED credits.

Base King/FasFIX

From the Base King family of products, FasFIX is a new double-sided, pressure-sensitive adhesive that is repositionable, leaves minimal residue when removed and is applicable to a variety of flooring types. This adhesive has no odor and is mess-free. FasFIX securely bonds to substrates and can be repositioned thanks to its plastic liner, making it ideal for LVT, VCT, planks, carpet tiles and sheet vinyl. Additionally, it can be applied in advance, speeding up any project.

Stauf/SMP-920

When it comes to advanced formula adhesives, the new SMP-920 contractor polymer by Stauf is designed to replace traditional urethane adhesives. Thanks to its ozone-friendly composition and absence of solvents or hazardous materials, the product provides a safe, environmentally friendly solution. With SMP-920, users can trust that their flooring project will be both efficient and sustainable. SMP-920 has earned the prestigious GEV-EMICODE EC1 Plus ranking, ensuring the highest standard of indoor air quality (IAQ). Its waterproof, and non-emulsifying properties allow for dimensional stability for wood floors.

Performance Accessories/Silent Bond

For those who love engineered wood flooring but are reluctant to use it due to some difficulties in installation, there is now an option: Silent Bond. The Performance Accessories product performs at up to 99% RH, has an IIC rating of 50 on a 6-inch slab—without a drop ceiling—and uses modified silane chemistry to keep it from reacting to wood finish. Another nice advantage over traditional urethanes is the low VOC and the ease to trowel it out.

Taylor/Signature Line

Taylor touts its Signature Line glue that sticks LVP to the wall. Taylor’s Elevate is a roller-applied wall adhesive for vinyl plank or tile with an aggressive tack, fast-grab formula. It holds planks without slipping or sliding and can help anyone turn an ordinary wall into a beautiful room accent easily. Elevate is non-staining, easy to clean and is low VOC with extremely low odor. Coverage is 250–300 square feet with a working time of two hours.

TotalWorx/Lokworx TTT

This adhesive is a highly recommended choice for both professional installers and DIYers. Its key features include versatility, quick curing time and exceptional bond strength. Lokworx TTT is a modified silane adhesive specifically designed to be used on treads, trim, tack strips and as a hardwood glue assist. It stands out due to its ability to securely bond various materials, ensuring long-lasting and reliable results. Available in 10.5- and 29-ounce tubes, Lokworx TTT adhesive provides ease of application and flexibility for projects of different scales.

Schönox/Emiclassic

Schönox makes selecting the right adhesive for each option a no-brainer. Emiclassic is ideal for installing vinyl, linoleum, synthetic rubber and other flexible coverings, including Schönox TS impact sound and thermal insulation layer. Emiclassic is solvent-free, easy to apply, offers high strength and coverage and a short wait time. Available in 4- and 1.25-gallon units. Emiclassic is Schönox’s most flexible adhesive.