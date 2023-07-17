Exclusive: FloorCon ‘23 announces keynote speaker, Tim Tebow

By FCNews Staff
Amelia Island, Fla.—FloorCon, a premier event for independent flooring store owners and operators, will host its third annual event here at the Omni Resort, Nov. 28 – Dec. 1, 2023. The event promises an unparalleled experience, including a keynote address by the renowned Tim Tebow. Get tickets here.

Tebow’s exceptional achievements in professional football, coupled with his inspirational journey, have made him a sought-after speaker and mentor. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Tebow’s insights firsthand and gain valuable knowledge about success, motivation and leadership and how that can translate to success in the flooring industry.

FloorCon will also host a limited number of meet-and-greet opportunities with Tebow, exclusively available to a handful of attendees. These intimate gatherings will provide a unique chance to engage with Tebow, fostering connections and creating lasting memories for attendees.

Schedule of events

FloorCon has earned a reputation for providing exceptional value to participants, and this year’s event will be no exception. The event structure is designed to offer comprehensive learning and networking opportunities. On the first day of the conference, attendees will have in-depth, one-on-one sessions with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and technology providers, providing them with essential training to master products and tools. The day will continue with an official welcome and a curated trade show featuring prominent companies in the flooring industry, including: Accu-cut, AHF, Ardex, Bella, Bona, Centricity, Deco Vita, Hallmark, Louisville Tile, MP Global, Nature Flooring, Nourison, Quickstyle, Revolution Mills, The Dixie Group, Tek-Stil Concepts, United Weavers, Universal Marketing, We Cork, XGS and many more yet to be announced.

The second and third days will feature a general session in the morning, where Tebow will kickstart the day’s events. The afternoons will consist of bootcamp-style breakout sessions, allowing attendees to enhance their businesses through educational sessions on advertising, marketing, operations, leadership, culture, finances and immersive networking activities. Additionally, the trade show will continue on day two, culminating in the highly anticipated FloorCon After Dark event, providing a relaxed and conversational environment for attendees to connect with the day’s speakers. Day three will close out the official show with a bang, concluding in an end-of-show party, plated dinner and raffle featuring incredible prizes and experiences.

On the fourth and final day of FloorCon, attendees will have the opportunity to participate at the Omni Resort’s Oak Marsh Course, recognized as one of the top 121 Golf Resorts in the World by Condé Nast Traveler, which will serve as the backdrop for FloorCon’s charity golf tournament. Attendees will have the privilege of playing on a Pete Dye-designed championship golf course, adding a touch of excitement and competition to the overall experience. The day will be filled with exciting activities, 19th hole post-round refreshments and the chance to win incredible prizes, such as a Tesla or $50,000.

Tickets and information

While speaker spots are limited, those interested in participating are encouraged to reach out to Broadlume’s vice president of marketing, Jeffrey Bieber, at Jeffrey.Bieber@broadlume.com.

Exhibitors interested in showcasing their products and services at the trade show are advised to contact Broadlume’s vice president of merchandising, Neil Daley, at Neil.Daley@broadlume.com. Remaining booth spaces are limited, so act swiftly to secure your spot.

Early bird pricing ends 7/28 and this year is on pace to sell out. For more information and to register for FloorCon, please visit the official website.

