Shaw Floors to exhibit at PetCon 2023

Chicago—Shaw Floors, flagship residential brand of Shaw Industries, will be exhibiting at PetCon, a prestigious pet-centric conference being held here July 22-23. PetCon brings together pet lovers, influencers and manufacturers selling pet-oriented products for an exciting and educational weekend.

The event will feature panel discussions, activities, interactive exhibits and opportunities for attendees to learn about top-of-the-line pet products on the market, including Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect collection.

Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect collection includes a comprehensive range of carpets, rugs, cushions, specially formulated cleaners and the newly introduced Mineral Core that offers deep scratch, stain and fade resistance—and guarantees this protection with a 30-year residential scratch limited warranty. Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect products offer complete home solutions for both pet lovers and those who are tired of the mess caused by pets.

“With approximately 85 million households in the U.S. owning a pet, pet owners collectively spend over $100 billion dollars annually on their pets,” said Annie Cowart, vice president of residential marketing. “Additionally, consumer surveys have consistently revealed that when homeowners are in the market for new flooring, the needs of their beloved pets rank among the top considerations. That’s why Shaw Floors is excited to be the only flooring brand presenting at PetCon, connecting homeowners with our leading pet friendly products and ultimately, driving them to our retail partners to purchase their dream floors.”

PetCon provides a platform for Shaw Floors to showcase its pet-friendly flooring solutions, solidifying its position as the leader in creating homes that seamlessly blend style, comfort and the well-being of four-legged family members. “Shaw Floors is taking a unique and proactive approach in addressing the needs and concerns of pet owners by attending PetCon,” Cowart added. “Shaw prioritizes and is committed to accelerating its Pet Perfect products with consumers and cultivating new opportunities for retailers to capture pet-conscious homeowners’ business.”

With more than 1,500 attendees coming from all over the U.S., Shaw’s Design Services team will be available to help attendees find their ideal home flooring solutions and a local retailer that sells Pet Perfect products.