Flooring suppliers take home 2023 New Product Award

By FCNews Staff
2023 new product awardDallas—Mannington, Patcraft, Interface, Tarkett and Forbo are among the winners of the Spaces4Learning 2023 New Product Awards. Spaces4Learning is a leading publication for education institutions, the architectural community, service providers and others interested in creating high-quality facilities.

The 2023 New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to enhance the learning environment.

“We congratulate all of our 2023 New Product Award winners and thank them for the work they’re doing for education,” said David Nagel, editorial director of Spaces4Learning. “Our winners are helping to make the nation’s schools safer, cleaner, more sustainable, and more conducive to fulfilling the mission of education in every way.”

A panel of judges from the industry selected the following winners in the ninth year of this contest:

K-12 winners:

  • Building Interiors – Carpet

Mannington Commercial, New Composition – Platinum
Patcraft, Patcraft’s Experience – Platinum

  • Building Interiors – Floorings (collection)

Interface, noraplan convia – Platinum
Patcraft, Patcraft’s Shape Study – Gold
Tarkett, Discovery – Gold

  • Building Interiors – Floorings (single product)

Forbo Flooring Systems, Marmoleum Cocoa – Platinum

Higher education winners: 

  • Building Interiors – Carpet

Interface, Open Air – Platinum
Patcraft, Patcraft’s Textural Perception – Platinum
Mannington Commercial, New Composition – Gold

  • Building Interiors – Floorings (collection)

Patcraft, Patcraft’s Earthen – Platinum
Tarkett, Discovery – Gold

  • Building Interiors – Floorings (single product)

Forbo Flooring Systems, Marmoleum Cocoa – Platinum

See the full list of winners here.

