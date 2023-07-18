COREtec to host WPC training

Dalton—COREtec, Shaw Industries’ premium luxury vinyl brand, will host a one-hour WPC training on Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m. EDT.

The webinar will focus on refreshing retail sales associates’ (RSAs) product knowledge on COREtec’s patented WPC construction and comparing WPC features and benefits to COREtec’s SPC and mineral core styles.

The primary goal will be to share tips and tricks on how RSAs can translate WPC product attributes into consumer solutions and feel confident selling the brand’s premium style offerings. This, in turn, can lead to more satisfied consumers and higher sales volume for the RSA.

“We’re excited to connect with customers and educate them on how our WPC styles stand out from a growing crowd of imitators,” said Natalie Cady, director of product, samples and promotions. “COREtec was the first to introduce WPC to the market, and we’re committed to educating RSAs and consumers on the many benefits—namely, comfort, warmth and quiet—that our COREtec Originals (WPC) styles offer homeowners.”

Register here.