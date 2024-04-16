Bentley Mills debuts new Prima Vista wool rug line

Prima VistaLos AngelesBentley Mills is expanding its product portfolio to include wool area rugs. Prima Vista features fully customizable, hand tufted, hand loomed and hand knotted rugs made from 100% New Zealand wool, which is celebrated for its color consistency and longevity.

Prima Vista was borne from the A&D community’s desire for more luxurious, custom solutions,” said Suzanne Sullivan, vice president, Prima Vista and specialty products for Bentley. “As the corporate environment in particular shifted postpandemic, and the highend, hospitalityinspired aesthetic took off across segments, Bentley responded with Prima Vistaa very personalized, premium rugs program that delivers on any design vision, for every interior that desires a luxe, handmade touch.”
Every area rug is made with care by Bentley’s expert artisans who have perfected the practice of ancient rugmaking techniques. The handmade rugs are fully customizable by size, shape and edge detail. Wool/silk blends are also available for any spaces requiring a little shimmer.

Designers begin with the “Inspiration Library” of 50 patternschoose one or start from scratchand 300 yarns in the Prima Vista pom set. An easytoaccess-and-use “First Look” tool further simplifies the process, allowing designers to input exact specifications, view designs in their project spaces (upload an image or select from rendered room scenes) and create and order samples. Formal renderings for approval are ready in as few as three days; physical samples are delivered within four weeks. Custom patterns can be created in collaboration with Bentley’s inhouse Prima Vista design team, too. Hand tufted and hand loomed finished rugs, in standard dimensions, are delivered in eight to 10 weeks. Hand knotted rugs deliver in 1214 weeks.

Prima Vista’s handmade area rugs are the initial offering in what will ultimately be a growing category of wool flooring products by Bentley.
