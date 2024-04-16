Bentley Mills debuts new Prima Vista wool rug line

Every area rug is made with care by Bentley’s expert artisans who have perfected the practic e of ancient rug – making techniques. The handmade rugs are fully customizable by size, shape and edge detail. Wool/silk blends are also available for any spaces requiring a little shimmer.







Designers begin with the “Inspiration Library” of 50 patterns — choo se one or start from scratch — and 300 yarns in the Prima Vista pom set. An easy – to – access-and- use “ First Look ” tool further simplifies the process, allowing designers to input exact specifications, view designs in their project spaces (upload an image or s elect from rendered room scenes) and create and order samples. F ormal rendering s for approval are ready in as few as three days ; physical samples are delivered within four weeks. Custom patterns can be created in collaboration with Bentley’s in – house Prima Vista design team, to o. Hand tufted and hand loomed finished rugs, in standard dimensions, are delivered in eight to 10 weeks. Hand knotted rugs deliver in 12 – 14 weeks .



