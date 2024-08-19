RIVA Spain, UMiami School of Architecture launch design studio

Jacksonville, Fla.—RIVA Spain, a luxury flooring solutions brand and leader in European wood manufacturing, has announced a dynamic collaboration with the University of Miami School of Architecture to establish the RIVA Spain Material Innovation Design Studio. This initiative, spearheaded by professors Shawna and Chris Meyer, is intended to provide architecture students with hands-on experience in material innovation over the course of three years.

RIVA Spain will collaborate closely with the University of Miami professors to structure the design studio, with each semester year building upon the last. RIVA Studio is meant to deepen students’ understanding of current practices while exploring the viability and usability of new materials, techniques and technologies. As part of the course, each semester will include at least one trip to provide students with immersive, hands-on learning experiences, starting with RIVA Spain’s facilities here, and—in subsequent years—Spain.

“We are thrilled with what is to come from this collaboration with the University of Miami,” said Borja Iglesias, CEO of RIVA Spain. “We not only have an opportunity to pave new routes for a more sustainable future and material innovation but also tap the next generation of minds to be part of this process.”

Through this course, students will conduct in-depth research on material streams, supply chains, manufacturing processes and product innovation. They will engage in hands-on investigations into the wood supply chain, from raw material sourcing to the conversion of these materials into finished products. Through samples sourced from Spain and provided by the brand, students will engage in hands-on research and participate in the processes the materials go through, as well as cross-testing for a comprehensive analysis.

With a strong emphasis on sustainable practices, students will also study the recycling and reuse of waste materials, exploring the potential to create new products resulting from by-products. Throughout the course, students are meant to learn to balance academic research with practical applications, gaining valuable skills and knowledge that will prepare them to lead in the field of architecture and material innovation. By contributing expertise, technical assistance and necessary sampling, RIVA Spain is set to play a pivotal role in defining the scope and success of the course.