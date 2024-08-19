RIVA Spain, UMiami School of Architecture launch design studio

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsRIVA Spain, UMiami School of Architecture launch design studio

RIVA SpainJacksonville, Fla.—RIVA Spain, a luxury flooring solutions brand and leader in European wood manufacturing, has announced a dynamic collaboration with the University of Miami School of Architecture to establish the RIVA Spain Material Innovation Design Studio. This initiative, spearheaded by professors Shawna and Chris Meyer, is intended to provide architecture students with hands-on experience in material innovation over the course of three years.

RIVA Spain will collaborate closely with the University of Miami professors to structure the design studio, with each semester year building upon the last. RIVA Studio is meant to deepen students’ understanding of current practices while exploring the viability and usability of new materials, techniques and technologies. As part of the course, each semester will include at least one trip to provide students with immersive, hands-on learning experiences, starting with RIVA Spain’s facilities here, and—in subsequent years—Spain.

RIVA Spain“We are thrilled with what is to come from this collaboration with the University of Miami,” said Borja Iglesias, CEO of RIVA Spain. “We not only have an opportunity to pave new routes for a more sustainable future and material innovation but also tap the next generation of minds to be part of this process.”

Through this course, students will conduct in-depth research on material streams, supply chains, manufacturing processes and product innovation. They will engage in hands-on investigations into the wood supply chain, from raw material sourcing to the conversion of these materials into finished products. Through samples sourced from Spain and provided by the brand, students will engage in hands-on research and participate in the processes the materials go through, as well as cross-testing for a comprehensive analysis.

With a strong emphasis on sustainable practices, students will also study the recycling and reuse of waste materials, exploring the potential to create new products resulting from by-products. Throughout the course, students are meant to learn to balance academic research with practical applications, gaining valuable skills and knowledge that will prepare them to lead in the field of architecture and material innovation. By contributing expertise, technical assistance and necessary sampling, RIVA Spain is set to play a pivotal role in defining the scope and success of the course.

Previous article
Bjelin reveals latest range at Habitare
Next article
American Olean launches Reservorio tile

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers weigh in: What’s your winning edge?

Reginald Tucker - 0
(The retail community is counting down the days until Mohawk’s Edge Summit takes place this winter. As such, we’ve tapped several retailers, large and small,...
Read more
Event Updates

FCIF gala nearly sells out

FCNews Staff - 0
New York City—The Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF)’s October 5th Gala is nearly sold out and is said to already be surpassing the number...
Read more
News

American Olean launches Reservorio tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—American Olean has launched three new tile collections, all available nationwide. “As American Olean’s director of product design, I am keenly focused on the...
Read more
News

Bjelin reveals latest range at Habitare

FCNews Staff - 0
Finland—Bjelin is set to show its latest flooring range at the leading design event here, Habitare, from September 11-15 of this year in Hall...
Read more
News

Anatolia unveils sintered stone slab collection at Cersaie 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
Bologna, Italy—Anatolia is set to showcase its latest innovation in surface design—its Sintered Stone Slab collection—at the upcoming Cersaie tradeshow here, from September 23-27...
Read more
Al’s Column

Road trip 2024: Lessons learned from the tour

FCNews Columnist - 0
(This installment is the second of two parts.)  In my previous article I shared several stories from specialty floor covering dealers my wife and I...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X