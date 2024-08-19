Bjelin reveals latest range at Habitare

By FCNews Staff
HabitareFinland—Bjelin is set to show its latest flooring range at the leading design event here, Habitare, from September 11-15 of this year in Hall 6 at Booth 6g11. A new and innovative herringbone floor will be on display alongside the company’s durable Woodura Planks 3.0.

Habitare is the largest event in the furniture and interior design industry here—ideal for Bjelin’s Scandinavian-designed flooring featuring innovative technology. The new Woodura Herringbone 2.0, a modern and durable twist on a classic, is also set to be shown for the first time.

“We can’t wait to show our latest product offering to architects and designers,” said Tina Hämäläinen, country manager, Bjelin Finland. “Our stand will display innovative flooring in fresh designs and formats.”

According to the company, Woodura Herringbone 2.0 and Woodura Planks 3.0 are three times stronger than traditional wood options with quicker installation thanks to the patented 5G click solution. Ten times more flooring can also be produced from the same amount of timber due to the Woodura surface technology, intended to create a more sustainable manufacturing process.

