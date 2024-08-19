Anatolia unveils sintered stone slab collection at Cersaie 2024

By FCNews Staff
sintered stone slabBologna, Italy—Anatolia is set to showcase its latest innovation in surface design—its Sintered Stone Slab collection—at the upcoming Cersaie tradeshow here, from September 23-27 of this year.

Anatolia’s Sintered Stone Slabs create surfaces that are meant to embody both the elegance of natural stone and the sophistication of contemporary designs. Using cutting-edge digital printing and patented scanning technologies, each slab is crafted with the intention to deliver durability, aesthetic appeal and easy maintenance.

The collection features 60 colors and a diverse range of surface finishes to be bale to cater to the unique needs of design projects. With dimensions of 160×320 cm and availability in thicknesses of 6mm, 12mm and 20mm, these slabs are versatile—making them ideal for wall coverings, furniture design, countertops, intricate details, exteriors and interior floors.

“Anatolia’s Sintered Stone Slab Collection is more than just a collection of products; it’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Cengiz Elmaagacli, co-CEO of Anatolia. “At Cersaie 2024, we are proud to showcase how our advanced technology meets timeless elegance to redefine the future of surface design.”

Anatolia’s dedication to sustainability is demonstrated by its manufacturing facility in Izmir, Turkiye. The facility is equipped with one of the world’s largest solar panel systems, covering 2,267,450 sq. ft / 210,653 m2 and features advanced wastewater recycling and rainwater collection systems.

