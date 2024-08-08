Flor welcomes fall season with new area rugs

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetFlor welcomes fall season with new area rugs

FlorAtlanta, Ga.—Flor, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices and other spaces, launched its fall collection, designed to bring this season’s trends to life. The collection features a balance of visually bold patterns and subtle textural finishes, intended to allow customers to embrace their unique design personalities.

The latest collection launches include:

  • Squared away: Inspired by the best of the 70s, this area rug style reimagines texture with its fresh take on a squared lattice pattern. Available in Midnight/Pearl, Pearl/Topaz, Pearl/Stone and Pearl/Flint.
  • Around the bend: This area rug style takes a cue from the past with its eclectic pattern and nod to retro design influences. Available in Pearl/Topaz, Dune/Cocoa and Pearl/Flint.
  • Connect the dots: Let your adventurous spirit out to play with this area rug style that invites you to explore the globe from the comfort of your home. Available in Pearl/Dune, Cocoa/Pearl, Flint/Pearl and Midnight/Pearl.
  • Hit the road: Marsh, the latest colorway of this fan-loved rug style, brings the warmth to spaces with neutral hues and touchable textures that invite guests to stay awhile.“The fall season is the perfect time to explore your design style, whether you opt to infuse warm neutrals to create a cozy oasis or choose to take a risk and incorporate an out-of-the-box pattern or color in your space,” said James Pope, general manager. “Our fall collection offers customers the ability to shop the look exactly how it appears in the catalog or they can choose to mix and match styles to fit their design needs—the possibilities are endless.”

    Fall social spotlight: A flair for maximalism and 1960s aesthetics

    The new collection coincides with Flor’s latest social spotlight, featuring Lindsie Davis, founder of Blueberry Jones Design. The spotlight shows off her design philosophy with Flor at her feet and offers customers practical design advice for reimagining their spaces.

    A Texas-based interiors firm, Blueberry Jones Design specializes in high-end, full-service residential design. Davis is said to be known for creating eclectic, playful homes that push creative boundaries and enhance her clients’ daily lives.

    “I love designing with Flor rugs; almost all my projects feature the product, not only because of the durability, but also because there is an endless amount of creation that can happen,” said Davis.

    As a part of the partnership, Davis created her own signature rug—Hounds Flair—made up of Flor’s Made You Look carpet tiles. Davis utilized the Flor design tool to customize her style and plans to feature the look in her entryway.

    “I am a huge fan of 1960s-inspired optical art, so when I was given the chance to design a Signature Rug for the brand, I knew I wanted to experiment with designing an optical illusion,” Davis said. “Hounds Flair is exactly what I wanted —it is structured, geometric, bold and unique. It draws the eye in and adds a playfulness to my entryway.”

Previous article
Mohawk, Performance Accessories to sponsor TISE competition

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mohawk, Performance Accessories to sponsor TISE competition

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk and Performance Accessories are sponsoring The International Surface Event (TISE) National Installer of the Year Competition for the third consecutive year. Participants...
Read more
News

Sheoga Hardwood Flooring joins NWFA/NOFMA program

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint Charles, Mo.—Sheoga Hardwood Flooring is the latest company to have earned NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association. “Sheoga Hardwood Flooring has...
Read more
News

Cali introduces Cali Vinyl Laid Back

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—Cali, a multi-channel leader in innovative flooring solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product, Cali Vinyl Laid Back. Exclusively designed...
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring channels linen with Step by Step LVT

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Paying homage to the natural visuals of the most ancient vegetable fabric human histoy, J+J Flooring introduced Step by Step—an LVT line inspired by...
Read more
News

Panaria Ceramica unveils Contemporary series

FCNews Staff - 0
Lexington, Ky.—Panaria Ceramica has introduced Contemporary, a new tile series that is designed to bind the sophistication of modern design with the natural allure...
Read more
Featured Post

Artificial turf grows in key end-use sectors

Ken Ryan - 0
Artificial turf has come a long way since it was first installed in a recreation area in Rhode Island 60 years ago. Since then,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X