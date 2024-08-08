Flor welcomes fall season with new area rugs

Fall social spotlight: A flair for maximalism and 1960s aesthetics

The new collection coincides with Flor’s latest social spotlight, featuring Lindsie Davis, founder of Blueberry Jones Design. The spotlight shows off her design philosophy with Flor at her feet and offers customers practical design advice for reimagining their spaces.

A Texas-based interiors firm, Blueberry Jones Design specializes in high-end, full-service residential design. Davis is said to be known for creating eclectic, playful homes that push creative boundaries and enhance her clients’ daily lives.

“I love designing with Flor rugs; almost all my projects feature the product, not only because of the durability, but also because there is an endless amount of creation that can happen,” said Davis.

As a part of the partnership, Davis created her own signature rug—Hounds Flair—made up of Flor’s Made You Look carpet tiles. Davis utilized the Flor design tool to customize her style and plans to feature the look in her entryway.

“I am a huge fan of 1960s-inspired optical art, so when I was given the chance to design a Signature Rug for the brand, I knew I wanted to experiment with designing an optical illusion,” Davis said. “Hounds Flair is exactly what I wanted —it is structured, geometric, bold and unique. It draws the eye in and adds a playfulness to my entryway.”