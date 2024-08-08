Flor welcomes fall season with new area rugs

Atlanta, Ga.—Flor, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices and other spaces, launched its fall collection, designed to bring this season’s trends to life. The collection features a balance of visually bold patterns and subtle textural finishes, intended to allow customers to embrace their unique design personalities.
The latest collection launches include:
- Squared away: Inspired by the best of the 70s, this area rug style reimagines texture with its fresh take on a squared lattice pattern. Available in Midnight/Pearl, Pearl/Topaz, Pearl/Stone and Pearl/Flint.
- Around the bend: This area rug style takes a cue from the past with its eclectic pattern and nod to retro design influences. Available in Pearl/Topaz, Dune/Cocoa and Pearl/Flint.
- Connect the dots: Let your adventurous spirit out to play with this area rug style that invites you to explore the globe from the comfort of your home. Available in Pearl/Dune, Cocoa/Pearl, Flint/Pearl and Midnight/Pearl.
- Hit the road: Marsh, the latest colorway of this fan-loved rug style, brings the warmth to spaces with neutral hues and touchable textures that invite guests to stay awhile.“The fall season is the perfect time to explore your design style, whether you opt to infuse warm neutrals to create a cozy oasis or choose to take a risk and incorporate an out-of-the-box pattern or color in your space,” said James Pope, general manager. “Our fall collection offers customers the ability to shop the look exactly how it appears in the catalog or they can choose to mix and match styles to fit their design needs—the possibilities are endless.”
Fall social spotlight: A flair for maximalism and 1960s aesthetics
The new collection coincides with Flor’s latest social spotlight, featuring Lindsie Davis, founder of Blueberry Jones Design. The spotlight shows off her design philosophy with Flor at her feet and offers customers practical design advice for reimagining their spaces.
A Texas-based interiors firm, Blueberry Jones Design specializes in high-end, full-service residential design. Davis is said to be known for creating eclectic, playful homes that push creative boundaries and enhance her clients’ daily lives.
“I love designing with Flor rugs; almost all my projects feature the product, not only because of the durability, but also because there is an endless amount of creation that can happen,” said Davis.
As a part of the partnership, Davis created her own signature rug—Hounds Flair—made up of Flor’s Made You Look carpet tiles. Davis utilized the Flor design tool to customize her style and plans to feature the look in her entryway.
“I am a huge fan of 1960s-inspired optical art, so when I was given the chance to design a Signature Rug for the brand, I knew I wanted to experiment with designing an optical illusion,” Davis said. “Hounds Flair is exactly what I wanted —it is structured, geometric, bold and unique. It draws the eye in and adds a playfulness to my entryway.”