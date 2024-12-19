Call for entries for 2025 Best of Surfaces competition

By FCNews Staff
Mohawk won for Booth Design over 1,200 square feet at Surfaces 2024.

Nominations are being accepted for the 14th annual Best of Surfaces contest. The Best of Surfaces awards, cosponsored by FCNews and Informa, owners and operators of TISE, has become the industry benchmark for product and program excellence. The awards are designed to recognize those companies whose product, program, service, business practice or booth design are considered to be best in class. What separates Best of Surfaces from other awards programs? Well, the main thing is that four of the categories are not segmented by product type; rather, they focus on attribute, specifically: Innovation; Sustainability; Style & Design; and Technology.

For 2025 Best of Surfaces has been expanded to include the following categories: Carpet; Resilient; Hardwood; Laminate; and Ceramic Tile. The products do not necessarily have to be new. However, they must have been introduced to the market within the past year or are making their debut at TISE 2025.

In addition, there are two awards for exhibit space: Booth Design (under 1,500 square feet); and Booth Design (over 1,500 square feet).

Contest rules are simple: Manufacturers and suppliers can nominate one product, program, service, business practice or booth per category. There is no fee for nominations.

FCNews will form the panel of judges who will evaluate each entry on the criteria that has been established for each respective category. That arduous task will begin in January and continue until the start of Surfaces. The judges will then have the opportunity to view their finalists on-site Jan. 28 at Surfaces, where they will also have the chance to ask manufacturers any questions they may have regarding their entry. The judges will evaluate all best booth design nominations on day one of the show.

Winners will be announced on day two at TISE and be provided with the appropriate designation to display in their space for all to see during the remainder of the show. Winners will also receive a plethora of prizes including recognition on the Surfaces and FCNews websites and an exquisite, custom-engraved award.

For more information or to enter the competition, visit: https://utm.io/uhIsN.

Flooring dealers bid adieu to 2024, see stability ahead

