Cali introduces Cali Vinyl Laid Back

San Diego, Calif.—Cali, a multi-channel leader in innovative flooring solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product, Cali Vinyl Laid Back. Exclusively designed for trade and builder professionals, this new floor was built with the intent to revolutionize large-scale projects through efficient installation and high-quality design.

Cali Vinyl Laid Back is a glue-down “dry back” vinyl that comes in Cali’s most popular light, natural colors, meant to appeal to a broad range of design preferences. According to the company, Laid Back planks feature a micro bevel, making it a unique option by delivering enhanced realism and a more authentic wood look.

Laid Back features:

Glue-down installation: Designed for smooth and quick setups, suitable for fast-paced projects.

100% waterproof construction: Ideal for almost every room—including kitchens, bathrooms and basements.

Micro bevel edges: For a more realistic, natural wood plank appearance.

FloorScore certified: Ensuring a safe, non-toxic environment suitable for homes with kids and pets.

30-year residential warranty: Backed by Cali's mission of quality and durability.

“Laid Back embodies the relaxed, easy-going spirit of our brand in a practical dry back flooring solution for professionals,” said Doug Jackson, CEO. “It’s engineered for smooth installations from start to finish, making it the ideal choice for any commercial or home setting.”