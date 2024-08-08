J+J Flooring channels linen with Step by Step LVT

By FCNews Staff
Step by Step LVTDalton—Paying homage to the natural visuals of the most ancient vegetable fabric human histoy, J+J Flooring introduced Step by Step—an LVT line inspired by durable and textural linen. Over time, linen fiber has integrated itself within society as both a luxury fabric and a utilitarian tool. Considering both the visual inspiration and historical narrative, linen’s enduring legacy in textile development parallels the durability of the fibers themselves.

Designed for the education and healthcare segments, as well as corporate and multi-family, Step by Step is available in an 18 x 36 plank format and a 3- and 5-millimeter thickness. An array of 18 colorways, including a swath of beige and gray neutrals and 12 accent colors—six of which are saturated primary colors—complete the LVT line.

“We were inspired to create something for the floor using that same beautiful texture, translating and reinterpreting it into a hard surface visual we’ve never had before,” said Marie Moore, director of design for Kinetex and LVT at J+J Flooring. “Designers love that we’re giving them options and supporting how they want to choose and use color.”

Colors can be mixed and matched, used for branding, wayfinding or through the creative use of borders and other inspired floorscapes. Although inspired by linen, Step by Step colorways were designed to coordinate with different wood visuals as well, such as J+J’s Make Your Mark LVT, representing its largest LVT color range to date. In particular, Step by Step is also compatible with J+J’s Kinetex textile composite flooring. Step by Step is FloorScore certified and is 100% recyclable at the end of its useful life.

“These new styles are among the many building blocks we’re able to give our customers to help them create beautiful spaces,” Moore added.

