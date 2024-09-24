New ASTM Standard for mitigating moisture approved

Theodore, Ala.—ASTM F06 has approved a new standard that covers single-component fluid-applied moisture mitigation systems for use under resilient flooring installed on concrete substrates; ASTM F3513: Standard Practice for Single Component, Fluid-Applied Membrane-Forming Moisture Mitigation Systems for Use Under Resilient Floor Coverings. The principal author and technical chair of the new standard, Dean Craft, observed that this new standard was the culmination of more than four years of concerted effort by the F06 Committee. Craft is also a principal with ISE Logik.

“Since 2013, ASTM F3010 has been the only ASTM standard that addresses topically applied moisture mitigation systems for use on concrete prior to installing resilient flooring,” Craft said. “However, F3010 was very specific to a narrow class of two-component, resin-based products. That no longer applies.”

The overarching issue is that concrete slabs—which constitute most of the flooring substrate, particularly in commercial construction—will emit moisture vapor over time. This moisture vapor emission can compromise the installed resilient flooring system resulting in very expensive and very time-consuming remediation and re-installation efforts. Though F3010 compliant systems are tried and true and remain available, easy-to-use and single component products have been developed in recent years that meet the same performance criteria as established within F3010, often at a lower cost or more streamlined application process.

“The new F3513 greatly broadens the spectrum of products that design team members can specify, or that moisture mitigation system professionals can install, that fall under a published ASTM,” Craft said. “The new standard also enables the manufacturers of such systems to reduce the mandatory substrate surface preparation and moisture testing requirements listed within ASTM F3010 as appropriate for their particular product. In short, if an F3513 product does not require pre-installation moisture testing, the design team can leave that out and the project can move directly to moisture mitigation application.”

If an installer, design team or project chooses to use an F3513 compliant product, it is important to first verify with the product’s manufacturer that it meets performance characteristics as stated within the ASTM. The new standard is available from ASTM at the company’s website.