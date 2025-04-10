WPC continues its upward growth trajectory

It’s time to call it what it is: a comeback. WPC reigned supreme over a decade ago when it first hit the market as a durable, stylish and water-resistant flooring choice with an approachable price tag. It started the luxury vinyl craze that continues today but was overtaken by its SPC sister subsegment due to even lower prices and higher design standards. However, SPC has taken a hit of late—and WPC has proven why it’s worth a second chance.

“There has been growing demand for WPC products due to the past underperformance of entry-level SPC products,” said Billy Ko, CEO, Johnson Hardwood. “WPC offers better moisture resistance and stability, while also offering improved subfloor leveling capabilities due to greater product thicknesses. WPC products also have enhanced aesthetics with improved visuals and textures as compared to SPC and LVP.”

Other resilient suppliers agree that the benefits of WPC—regardless of the failures of SPC—are prompting a resurgence. “The market is rediscovering the benefits of WPC: quieter, softer underfoot, etc.,” said John Hammel, senior director, residential hard surface, Mannington. “Advances in WPC, driven in part by meaningful innovation—like Mannington’s CraftedEdge and TumbledEdge—have also helped propel the sub-category forward.”

In fact, WPC has upped its game of late, adding to its roster of features/benefits that have become desirable to today’s consumer. “WPC has seen more growth as consumers continue to seek durable, practical solutions for their active households,” said Natalie Cady, Shaw Floors’ director of hard surface product. “With a growing demand for premium options, homeowners are turning to WPC for its ideal balance of performance, comfort and style.”

Seth Arnold, COREtec brand leader, agreed, noting, “Research tells us that more than half of all flooring consumers demand five things of a floor: basic styling options, comfort, durability, easy cleaning and easy installation. There is a resurgence in demand for WPC, and we believe it is because WPC uniquely delivers on those five universal needs better than any other hard surface flooring option.”

Following are some of the latest innovations in WPC flooring:

1. AHF

Robbins Horizon Embrace, the latest WPC from AHF, is inspired by the great outdoors. The grandeur of wide-width planks captures the expansive horizons of open landscapes, while offering proven durability. The floor delivers 100% waterproof protection, and with a core that blends the natural wood fibers with plastic polymers, Horizon’s Embrace provides greater impact resistance and dimensional stability. The 20-mil wear layer also adds enhanced overall protection.

2. Biyork

Biyork provides custom luxury vinyl programs, including WPC products. The manufacturer provides direct access to sourcing, manufacturing, design, production, logistics and branding. With multiple owned manufacturing and an R&D lab, Biyork is dedicated to upholding industry standards and continually pushing boundaries. Biyork’s customers can tap into an extensive range of customizable options to create flooring that suits local market needs. From a wide selection of colors, textures and technical features to tailored sizing and installation choices, easily differentiate with options that fit into any space.

3. COREtec Originals Premium

COREtec Originals Premium in Natural Linen Oak features a light and airy wood tone with a subtle grain pattern, designed to create an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Made from durable 3/4-inch-thick WPC designed to target the true hardwood consumer, it offers easy maintenance and elevated comfort, making it the ideal flooring choice for any space that seeks a soft, refined aesthetic.

4. IFC

Provincial Supreme is a 15mm WPC product featuring 9-inch-wide x 72-inch-long planks and a heavy duty 33-mil wear layer. The product also boasts a 12 unique plank repeat with a high precision EIR that provides the floor with a deep sense of realism.

5. Johnson

Johnson recently launched new WPC lines, including its Premium Collection. The line boasts 12mm thickness with attached pad for added comfort and insulation, a 30-mil wear layer for exceptional durability and longevity and 6-foot plank lengths for more spacious visuals. The line also features registered embossing technology for true-to-life texture and painted bevels for enhanced realism and definition between planks. The company’s new collections are designed to meet diverse consumer needs, from those seeking a balance of quality and affordability to those desiring top-tier performance and aesthetics in their flooring choices.

6. Karastan

LuxeCraft Serenity is a premium WPC addition complementing Karastan’s existing SPC offerings. The collection’s two sophisticated styles, Summerhill Chase and Wyndham Shores, provide exceptional durability, comfort and unique design opportunities.

7. Karndean

Karndean’s Art Select collection became one of the most comprehensive WPC offerings in the market when it was launched a year ago, with almost 50 new wood- and stone-inspired visuals. It features a top-of-the-line 30-mil wear layer and is waterproof, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

8. Lions Floor

Lions Floor Seaside Summit is a 100% waterproof WPC. The line features exceptional durability and resistance to wear with a 10mm thickness and 30-mil wear layer with a 10-plank repeat. The line’s embossed-in-register technique creates a texture designed to precisely match the printed design, resulting in an exceptionally realistic look and feel. It also includes a 50-year residential warranty and 10-year commercial warranty.

9. Mannington

Every knot and split of Highland Oak, which blends the rustic charm of weathered oak with the beauty of mountainous terrain, highlights nature’s artistry. Complementing a variety of interior styles, Adura Max and Adura Rigid feature both 7-inch-wide x 60-inch-long planks and Mannington’s award-winning CraftedEdge bevel technology, while Adura Flex features a micro-bevel edge in a 7 x 48-inch plank.

10. MSI

WayneParc/WayneParc Reserve are new WPC lines from MSI that include a naturalistic dimensional bevel, embossed-in-register texture for heightened realism, longer, wider planks (9 x 72) and a premium, natural cork backing. These planks are billed as worry-proof, low maintenance and durable.

11. OnnSurfaces

The Onn:Peak collection offers 7 1/8-inch-wide WPC flooring that aims to represent the pinnacle of design and durability. With a focus on top-tier quality and striking aesthetics (thanks to the EIR finish) the collection looks to keep floors at their peak.

12. Shaw Floors

Aspire touts beauty, durability and worry-free performance. Designed for active households, Aspire’s 100% waterproof core, ScufResist Platinum finish and Soft Silence acoustical pad provide lasting protection, comfort and quiet underfoot. With a range of on-trend colors—from warm blondes to cool greys to rich browns—it offers a natural wood look in a color homeowners desire. Practical yet stylish, Aspire is a premium flooring solution that stands up to everyday life.

13. Southwind

One of two new WPC launches for Southwind, Refined Press (seen here) is a 6.5mm-thick x 7-inch-wide x 48-inch-long flooring with a 20-mil wear layer and a 1mm IXPE attached pad. The line features a pressed bevel and wood grain embossing. Matching moldings are also available in a flush/overlap stairnose, end cap, reducer, T-mold and stair treads. The line also boats a lifetime residential and 10-year commercial warranty.

Summit is also a new WPC from Southwind that features a 19mm-thick x 5-inch-wide x 60-inch-long plank with a 30-mil wear layer and 3mm IXPE attached pad. The line also features micro bevel—Diamondized finish—and embossed-in-register (EIR) texture.

14. The Dixie Group

Prime X is the latest addition to TRUCOR Prime WPC. This premium collection focuses on 12mm WPC construction in sleek 7 x 72 planks in 10 new colors featuring sophisticated looks with subtle character. The new collection aims to make a statement in any home with its larger-than-life design.

15. Titan

Retro Plank is the latest addition to Titan Surfaces’ WPC lineup, offering a timeless and classic design. Featuring narrower 5 x 60-inch planks, Retro Plank is available in six colors, making it a versatile choice for a variety of spaces. Its refined aesthetic combines durability with elegance.