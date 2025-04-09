Pak-Lite names DuBoise White president/CEO

Commerce,Ga.—Pak-Lite, Inc., a U.S. based manufacturer of flooring surface materials, announced today the addition of DuBoise White as president and CEO. White will oversee go-to-market strategies, business development and ongoing process improvements to grow the market-leading presence of Pak-Lite.

“We are thrilled that DuBoise is joining our great team that continues to perform for our customers and for our business,” said David Pritchard, chairman of the board. “Simply put, he’s a great fit, and his business development skills will help Pak-Lite enhance partnerships, create strategic alliances and grow our presence. DuBoise’s track record of success across multiple industries is impressive, which comes from his passion for developing people and building effective teams.”

White joins Pak-Lite after most recently leading Glass Enterprises, a producer of materials for the luxury goods market. Previously, he was the founder of TerraHaven Holdings, a consultancy that supported agriculture and energy clients. His early career included multiple assignments within Golden Peanut and Texas Industries.

“I am truly appreciative for this unique opportunity to join such a high-performing team and help grow the business,” White said. “Pak-Lite continues to succeed with an unwavering focus on customer service and quality products, backed by the commitment of skilled and committed people. That vision and commitment really excites me for the opportunities that are in front of us.”