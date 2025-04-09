Mullican Flooring launches new Eloquence collection

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring, a leading manufacturer of quality hardwood floors, has launched Eloquence, a new engineered oak collection inspired by Scandinavian landscapes.

“Each design in the Eloquence collection draws from natural textures, muted tones and clean lines,” said Neil Wenger, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “This new collection embodies the modest elegance of Scandinavian style for a timeless and tranquil home.”

Domestically sourced and manufactured, Eloquence features 4 3/8-inch-wide, 3/8-inch-thick planks in random lengths up to 4 feet. Each plank has a smooth face treatment with micro-beveled edges and ends, and comes in five colors—Cloudveil, Coastal Pebble, Polar Dawn, Scandi Clay and Warm Sand.

Eloquence features an aluminum oxide finish that is covered by a 50-year warranty.