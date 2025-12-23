Executive forecast 2026: Laminate market poised to pick up steam

Despite the existing and potential threats to the laminate segment, the outlook for the U.S. laminate market is positive, with steady growth expected as economic conditions stabilize, pent-up renovation demand is released and laminate’s advanced features and enhanced water resistance continue to take share away from SPC and drive further adoption.

Alex Decarie

business development – flooring, Egger North America



What is your projection for the growth of the U.S. laminate category in 2026?

We were very bullish on the laminate market for 2025 and we remain with this sentiment for 2026. For the market as a whole, we are targeting 3% to 5%.

What segments and/or products will fuel growth next year?

We see growth for laminate in the builder market where people are looking for value waterproof and stable products. Further, repair/ remodeling was a hard hit category with the continued lull in housing starts, but we see some light at the end of this tunnel in the second half of 2026.

What are your growth projections for your own company/brand?

The expectation is for our laminate business to grow faster than the overall category as mix shifts to better, differentiated products.

Cite a few of your major initiatives achieved in 2025.

We launched an update with our Manner Herringbone collection, which has had a much broader appeal and demand than we initially thought. Another exciting addition was our Ecolam product.

Identify the ‘X’ factor(s) that will impact business in 2026.

Tariffs, threat of tariffs and just general economic uncertainty is the major ‘X’ factor driving the economy as a whole and affecting interest rates.

Where do you see the greatest opportunities?

The greatest opportunity will come from the hardest hit sector, which is most certainly the repair/remodeling sector and as well as the independent retailer. We will continue to focus and support this sector with our best products and drive the greatest value.

David Moore

VP product management, Mohawk

What is your projection for the growth of the U.S. laminate category in 2026?

We expect to see laminate continue to take share on the retail hard surface market. However, we do expect some overall market contraction; especially in the first half of the year.

What segments and/or products will fuel growth next year?

Residential remodel will be a big part of industry growth for 2026 with a focus on premium and high-performance products as well as an emphasis on sustainability. This is being driven by consumer desire for design refreshes as well as to prepare for resale especially as we see mortgage rates start to ease.

What are your growth projections for your own company/brand?

We expect to see growth for our domestically produced products like our RevWood laminate and Pure- Tech hybrid resilient product.

Cite a few of your major initiatives achieved in 2025.

We continued to invest in our domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Identify the ‘X’ factor(s) that will impact business in 2026.

We recognize that external market forces will play a pivotal role in shaping business outcomes in the coming year. The performance of the housing market is the most significant factor impacting the industry. We are closely monitoring interest rates and consumer sentiment, as these will directly influence remodeling activity and new home construction—key drivers for flooring demand.

Where do you see the greatest opportunities?

Opportunities will come from manufacturers who are uniquely positioned to provide a full breath of products that are both domestically manufactured and sourced to balance demand shifts as the year ramps up.

Celine Quervel

managing director, Classen Group

What is your projection for the growth of the U.S. laminate category in 2026?

We expect the U.S. laminate category to experience modest growth in 2026. Laminate remains an honest, value-driven flooring category that delivers one of the best price-to-performance ratios available to consumers.

What segments and/or products will fuel growth next year?

Waterproof/water-resistant laminate and hybrid constructions; entry- level products for fast, affordable consumption; and PVC-free, health-oriented alternatives.

What are your growth projections for your own company/brand?

We expect stable performance in laminate and strong growth in our non-PVC product platforms.

Cite a few of your major initiatives achieved in 2025.

We strengthened our overall product mix and price architecture to meet U.S. consumer expectations across all key segments.

Identify the ‘X’ factor(s) that will impact business in 2026.

The most influential variables will be: tariffs and trade policy; regulatory shifts at federal and state level; interest rates; and inflation and the corresponding effect on housing and consumer purchasing behavior.

Where do you see the greatest opportunities?

The clearest opportunity lies in PVC-free flooring at new, more accessible price points. The biggest opportunities lie in attractive price points and the core standard laminate segment, where customers can rely on strong durability and water-resistant performance without paying premium rigid-core prices.

Derek Welbourn

CEO, Inhaus

What is your projection for the growth of the U.S. laminate category in 2026?

We expect the U.S. laminate category to experience modest growth in 2026.

What segments and/or products will fuel growth next year?

We see some gains in the builder and property management segments for laminate. Further, we expect retail to have a modest uptick in the second half of 2024.

What are your growth projections for your own company/brand?

We are planning some excellent growth for our company in 2026 as we have some major product line updates launching throughout the year.

Cite a few of your major initiatives achieved in 2025.

We successfully completed some major design initiatives this year, which included significant work with color and our digital-based design process.

Identify the ‘X’ factor(s) that will impact business in 2026.

Tariffs, interest rates and inflation.

Where do you see the greatest opportunities?

Design, programs, services and systems with all efforts toward creating greater value for our customers and the end consumers that choose Inhaus products.