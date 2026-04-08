Classen announces breakthrough in polypropylene flooring

Kaisersesch, Germany – The Classen Group, a global pioneer in non-PVC flooring solutions, has achieved a major industry breakthrough: for the first time, polypropylene-based flooring can be produced at a cost level comparable to traditional PVC products. This development has the potential to fundamentally reshape the flooring market.

From the early days of PVC flooring, Classen made a deliberate decision to move away from the material – primarily due to the use of plasticizers and stabilizers. Instead, the company invested early in polypropylene, one of the world’s most widely used and cleanest plastics. Polypropylene is chemically stable, free from harmful additives and fully recyclable, making it ideally suited for circular material systems.

“We strongly believe that polypropylene is the right material from a quality, environmental and health perspective,” said Céline Quervel, chief sales and marketing officer, Classen. “With our new production process, we are now establishing the economic foundation to bring this material to scale.”

Over the past 15 years, Classen has built deep technological expertise and a strong and differentiated patent position in polypropylene-based flooring, while also securing rights to production processes for alternative materials such as PET. The company’s position is clear: polypropylene delivers superior performance across key dimensions, including environmental impact, health profile, durability and long-term material stability, according to the company.

Until now, however, cost remained the critical barrier to widespread adoption. With its newly developed production technology, Classen has removed that barrier. The new process significantly reduces capital requirements, enables rapid and scalable production and delivers consistently high product performance – including dimensional stability, water resistance and durability. Most importantly, it brings polypropylene flooring to price parity with PVC for the first time. This milestone marks a tipping point for the industry, Quervel noted.

At the same time, recent product developments demonstrate that polypropylene is not limited to flooring but can also be used in a wide range of interior applications, including doors, wall coverings, profiles and stair components. In the long term, this opens up the possibility of fully polypropylene-based interior systems, enabling consistent, mono-material recycling across applications.

Classen is currently conducting a global feasibility study to scale the new production concept. This includes evaluating raw material availability, energy costs, regional investment conditions and geopolitical factors such as tariffs. In parallel, the company is actively exploring partnerships to accelerate global adoption and bring the technology to market at scale.