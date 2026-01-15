FCNnovation awards 2025: Manufacturing technology

FCNews unveiled the winners of its fifth annual FCNnovation Awards—a program designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies launched in 2025. These awards honor groundbreaking ideas and industry-changing concepts that have impacted flooring across categories and verticals.

Below are the manufacturing technology winners.

Shaw Floors

Shaw’s leading No Pattern Match Technology eliminates the need for traditional pattern matching. This innovation gives installers greater flexibility and dramatically simplifies the process—no complex alignment, no guesswork and far less waste.

By removing one of the biggest challenges in patterned carpet installation, No Pattern Match reduces time on the job, improves efficiency and helps ensure a beautiful, consistent finished look. Moreover, the technology empowers retailers and installers to offer consumers the patterned styles they love with a faster, smoother and more cost-effective installation experience.

Customers can find No Pattern Match on a growing number of Shaw Floors’ carpet styles, including Secret Journey from Pet Perfect+ and more.

Highlights:

Eliminates need for traditional pattern matching

Reduces time on the jobsite, thereby improving efficiency

Available on a wide range of Shaw Floors’ carpet styles

Ceramin by Classen

Ceramin is Classen’s polypropylene flooring solution that’s 100% recyclable, PVC-free and made with post-consumer recycled content such as yogurt cups. Classen takes it a step further by sorting out the polypropylene in its own facility, cleaning it thoroughly and then processing it for use in its rigid core products. In addition to Classen’s innovative product offerings, the technology is featured on several innovative products under both the Classen and Inhaus brand portfolios, including the Sono, Sono Eclipse and Icon offerings from Inhaus.

Ceramin high-performance floors are also good for the planet, giving retailers a compelling story to tell while providing end users additional peace of mind.

Highlights: