FCNnovation awards 2025: Manufacturing technology

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostFCNnovation awards 2025: Manufacturing technology

FCNews unveiled the winners of its fifth annual FCNnovation Awards—a program designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies launched in 2025. These awards honor groundbreaking ideas and industry-changing concepts that have impacted flooring across categories and verticals.

Below are the manufacturing technology winners.

Shaw Floors

Shaw’s leading No Pattern Match Technology eliminates the need for traditional pattern matching. This innovation gives installers greater flexibility and dramatically simplifies the process—no complex alignment, no guesswork and far less waste.

By removing one of the biggest challenges in patterned carpet installation, No Pattern Match reduces time on the job, improves efficiency and helps ensure a beautiful, consistent finished look. Moreover, the technology empowers retailers and installers to offer consumers the patterned styles they love with a faster, smoother and more cost-effective installation experience.

Customers can find No Pattern Match on a growing number of Shaw Floors’ carpet styles, including Secret Journey from Pet Perfect+ and more.

Highlights:
  • Eliminates need for traditional pattern matching
  • Reduces time on the jobsite, thereby improving efficiency
  • Available on a wide range of Shaw Floors’ carpet styles

Ceramin by Classen

Ceramin is Classen’s polypropylene flooring solution that’s 100% recyclable, PVC-free and made with post-consumer recycled content such as yogurt cups. Classen takes it a step further by sorting out the polypropylene in its own facility, cleaning it thoroughly and then processing it for use in its rigid core products. In addition to Classen’s innovative product offerings, the technology is featured on several innovative products under both the Classen and Inhaus brand portfolios, including the Sono, Sono Eclipse and Icon offerings from Inhaus.

Ceramin high-performance floors are also good for the planet, giving retailers a compelling story to tell while providing end users additional peace of mind.

Highlights:
  • Provides exceptional stability
  • Contributes to a healthy living environment
  • Technology can be used in a variety of spaces, including shower paneling on bathroom walls
Previous article
Market Pulse: Retailers tout top-performing laminates
Next article
NAHB: Builder sentiment inches higher but still negative

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Domotex 2026 set to open in Hannover with expanded scope

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—Only days remain until the opening of Domotex 2026, which will take place Jan. 19–22 at the Hannover Exhibition Center here. The event...
Read more
News

Antolini debuts its village-style booth at KBIS

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Antolini will debut a new village-style booth concept at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, taking place Feb. 17 here. The village-style...
Read more
Installation

Unilin to showcase Squareclic at Domotex and TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—Unilin Technologies will showcase Squareclic at Domotex and The International Surface Event (TISE), following strong demand for the breakthrough installation technology designed for...
Read more
News

Marazzi releases 2026 Trend Report

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Marazzi has released its 2026 Trend Report, outlining five interior design trends expected to shape residential and commercial spaces in the year ahead. The...
Read more
News

NAHB: Builder sentiment inches higher but still negative

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder confidence edged higher at the end of the year but remained firmly in negative territory as construction costs, tariff concerns and affordability...
Read more
Featured Post

Market Pulse: Retailers tout top-performing laminates

Reginald Tucker - 0
The resurgence that began to take hold in the U.S. laminate flooring category just a few short years ago is picking up steam as...
Read more

As seen in

December 29, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X