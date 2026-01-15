Market Pulse: Retailers tout top-performing laminates

The resurgence that began to take hold in the U.S. laminate flooring category just a few short years ago is picking up steam as floor covering retailers, distributors and Main Street project managers seek top performing laminates that deliver both durability and style. That momentum shows no signs of slowing as the category continues to gain interest across the market.

Following are some of the top-performing laminates that piqued the interest of buyers in 2025:

Mannington : Restorations

“I am surprised by how much the laminate category has taken back market share from LVP. Mannington’s Restorations is my No. 1 product for the year.”

Eric Mondragon

RC WILLEY

Salt Lake City

Mohawk : RevWood

“When I got to AFS three years ago we weren’t doing any RevWood. We’re on track to do over $2 million this year— and more than $3 million next year.”

Michel Vermette

AMERICA’S FLOOR SOURCE

Columbus, Ohio

HF Design : AquaProof

“It’s all about the colors, the patterns, the overall quality and the fact that it’s waterproof.”

Steve Rosenthal

ALL SURFACES

Wood Dale, Ill.

Ultimate Floors : Aqua Armor Tech

“We like the lengths, widths and broader collections—and the product selections are for all areas of the country, from traditional to modern.”

Michael Rivera

STONEWOOD FLOORING

Albuquerque, N.M.

Stanton : NuvoMax

“Stanton’s product is easy to install, tough as nails and we have yet to have a claim on it. We do a lot of business with their laminates.”

Joe Elder

HILLER’S FLOORING AMERICA

Rochester, Minn

Eternity Flooring: AquaFi

“I have used the Eternity AquaFi product on several jobs with great success. Customers love the look and quality of the product.”

Ron Blane

RON’S QUALITY FLOORING

Sacramento, Calif.

Karastan: BelleLuxe

“I love the clean, traditional oak feel of the Karastan BelleLuxe laminate. The texture is unbelievable.”

Patrick Smith

GALLAGHER’S FLOORING

Grand Junction, Colo.

Pergo Elements:

“Pergo Elements Woodlette Estates is amazing—it looks and feels exactly like hardwood. We have never seen a laminate with that feel before.”

Ted Gregerson

TED’S FLOORS & BEYOND

Anniston, Ala.

US Mills: Sequoia

“The big winner for us has been the Sequoia laminate line from US Mills. Everybody loves it.”

Reagan Echols

IQ FLOORS

Colorado Springs, Colo.