Market Pulse: Retailers tout top-performing laminates

By Reginald Tucker
HomeFeatured PostMarket Pulse: Retailers tout top-performing laminates

The resurgence that began to take hold in the U.S. laminate flooring category just a few short years ago is picking up steam as floor covering retailers, distributors and Main Street project managers seek top performing laminates that deliver both durability and style. That momentum shows no signs of slowing as the category continues to gain interest across the market.

Following are some of the top-performing laminates that piqued the interest of buyers in 2025:

Mannington: Restorations

I am surprised by how much the laminate category has taken back market share from LVP. Mannington’s Restorations is my No. 1 product for the year.”

Eric Mondragon
RC WILLEY
Salt Lake City

Mohawk: RevWood

When I got to AFS three years ago we weren’t doing any RevWood. We’re on track to do over $2 million this year— and more than $3 million next year.”

Michel Vermette
AMERICA’S FLOOR SOURCE
Columbus, Ohio

HF Design: AquaProof

It’s all about the colors, the patterns, the overall quality and the fact that it’s waterproof.”

Steve Rosenthal
ALL SURFACES
Wood Dale, Ill.

Ultimate Floors: Aqua Armor Tech

We like the lengths, widths and broader collections—and the product selections are for all areas of the country, from traditional to modern.”

Michael Rivera
STONEWOOD FLOORING
Albuquerque, N.M.

Stanton: NuvoMax

Stanton’s product is easy to install, tough as nails and we have yet to have a claim on it. We do a lot of business with their laminates.”

Joe Elder
HILLER’S FLOORING AMERICA
Rochester, Minn

Eternity Flooring: AquaFi

“I have used the Eternity AquaFi product on several jobs with great success. Customers love the look and quality of the product.”

Ron Blane
RON’S QUALITY FLOORING
Sacramento, Calif.

Karastan: BelleLuxe

“I love the clean, traditional oak feel of the Karastan BelleLuxe laminate. The texture is unbelievable.”

Patrick Smith
GALLAGHER’S FLOORING
Grand Junction, Colo.

Pergo Elements:

“Pergo Elements Woodlette Estates is amazing—it looks and feels exactly like hardwood. We have never seen a laminate with that feel before.”

Ted Gregerson
TED’S FLOORS & BEYOND
Anniston, Ala.

US Mills: Sequoia

“The big winner for us has been the Sequoia laminate line from US Mills. Everybody loves it.”

Reagan Echols
IQ FLOORS
Colorado Springs, Colo.

Previous article
ConneXtion Day 2 honors Hall of Famer, focuses on economics
Next article
FCNnovation awards 2025: Manufacturing technology

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Domotex 2026 set to open in Hannover with expanded scope

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—Only days remain until the opening of Domotex 2026, which will take place Jan. 19–22 at the Hannover Exhibition Center here. The event...
Read more
News

Antolini debuts its village-style booth at KBIS

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Antolini will debut a new village-style booth concept at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, taking place Feb. 17 here. The village-style...
Read more
Installation

Unilin to showcase Squareclic at Domotex and TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—Unilin Technologies will showcase Squareclic at Domotex and The International Surface Event (TISE), following strong demand for the breakthrough installation technology designed for...
Read more
News

Marazzi releases 2026 Trend Report

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Marazzi has released its 2026 Trend Report, outlining five interior design trends expected to shape residential and commercial spaces in the year ahead. The...
Read more
News

NAHB: Builder sentiment inches higher but still negative

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder confidence edged higher at the end of the year but remained firmly in negative territory as construction costs, tariff concerns and affordability...
Read more
Featured Post

FCNnovation awards 2025: Manufacturing technology

Ken Ryan - 0
FCNews unveiled the winners of its fifth annual FCNnovation Awards—a program designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies...
Read more

As seen in

December 29, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X