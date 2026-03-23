Rug opportunities abound for mills, dealers

It’s been said that no retail sales associate should let a hard surface sale go without mentioning the perfect accessory to complete that sale—a rug. Whether a traditional area rug or, more likely, one fabricated from broadloom, the chances are reasonably high the homeowner will add a rug or two during or after the purchase.

Carpet mills are well aware of this scenario and have been putting together programs to take advantage of this trend. The rollout of the Stanton Studio selling system in 2025 was one of the big introductions as it created opportunities for dealers to increase their sales and margins through the sale of rugs. “We have sold higher priced carpet from this for rooms and rugs,” said Doug Schuitema, merchandise manager, DeGraaf Interiors, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Others reported similar results. Carl French, partner at Speers Road Broadloom, Oakville, Ontario, Canada, said Stanton’s system allowed his customers to save time and money while shopping for the perfect stair runner or custom rug.

While not every supplier has a new selling system quite like Stanton’s, most offer custom-sized area rugs from broadloom. “Being able to size, shape and style rugs for specific rooms, stairs or spaces gives retailers and designers a powerful differentiator and often yields higher ticket sales,” said Jonathan Cohen, CEO of Stanton. “We see enormous opportunity in custom fabrication from broadloom, including oversized rugs, unique shapes and fully integrated stair solutions.”

Here’s a look at what other companies are doing.

Anderson Tuftex

Anderson Tuftex’s custom rug program offers customizable rugs that deliver the right fit for any space with choices in size, shape and binding. Any Anderson Tuftex carpet can be cut into rugs from a variety of shape options, including traditional sizes, octagons, U-shaped and stair runners with fully custom dimensions. The program features four-edge finish options: hidden edge, binding, serge and micro-serge.

Couristan

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026, Couristan has been a leader in the broadloom/rug business for decades. “We offer hundreds of different broadloom designs, which cover most interior styles,” said Len Andolino, president. “Our dealers can order the consumer a rug fabricated from our broadloom to any size and shape, and we can turn that rug around in a very short amount of time. That flexibility to the consumer is key. We like being able to say ‘yes, we can do that.’”

“We have returned to the original roots of our iconic company, which was founded in the handmade, hand-knotted area rug segment. 2026 will see the continuation of the transition we started a few years ago to return to the better-end handmade rug segment. We are committed to bringing affordable luxury handmade area rugs back to our brick-and-mortar retail partners.”

The Dixie Group

Though all TDG products are available for rugs, its decorative brands of 1866 by Masland and Décor by Fabrica lead the way. TDG has fully functioning rug fabrication workrooms in both East and West Coast facilities.

“We finish rugs with standard binding, serging, hand serging, custom backings, non-skid pads,” said T.M. Nuckols, president, residential division. “We can make any size shape or finish option work. Our dealer portal allows for instant and easy quoting of these rugs. Get your quote 24/7. Finish corner samples are available to show examples of the options to the retail customer. Our ultimate goal is to make buying a custom rug easy for our dealers and their consumers.”

Engineered Floors

While Engineered Floors does not have a custom rug program per se, it does offer rug options for its DW Select program in four set sizes (5 x 7, 6 x 9, 8 x 10 and 9 x 13). The company serges the carpet with the actual fiber in the product to match.

Karastan

Karastan launched its custom rug program, Made to Order Studio, recently. The studio encompasses all of Karastan’s products, including those in the popular Black Label collection. According to the company, this intuitive portal makes designing rugs easy and allows dealers to elevate their custom rug sales.

Some examples include taking shape options ranging from classic rectangles and squares to unique circles and ovals. Finishes allow dealers to choose between machine serging for a tight, colorful edge or poly binding for a minimalist finish. Rug pads can be included with either an attached or cut-to-size option to keep the rug in place and protect floors. Custom rugs are delivered in three to four weeks with status updates available approximately two weeks from order confirmation.

Tarkett Home

Tarkett Home lets end-users turn any carpet from their collection into a custom area rug through its exclusive Make the Cut program.

“We launched this program in response to retailer demand,” said Megan Simmons, senior product manager – soft surface. “With all the hard surface in the home, consumers are turning to area rugs to add warmth, softness and texture to the floor. The program is easy; all customers need to do is select their carpet style, color and rug size and shape—and we take care of the rest.”

As a finishing touch, every Make the Cut rug is serged with a complementary color of yarn and features an attached non-skid backing. With a wide range of timeless and on-trend styles, Make the Cut custom rugs can add the character, color and dimension needed to complete any room.