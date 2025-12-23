Tuesday Tips: Knowledge vs. effectiveness

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds us that education alone doesn’t guarantee productivity. Knowledge matters, but without application, execution and follow-through, it doesn’t automatically translate into effectiveness.