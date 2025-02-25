Anatolia launches new natural stone collections

By FCNews Staff
Vaughan, Ontario—Anatolia, a Canadian-based global company specializing in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sintered slabs, ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone and mosaics, has launched new curated collections. With decades of expertise, the company remains at the forefront of natural stone manufacturing, offering a broad range of premium stone products and mosaics to meet the evolving needs of architects, designers and builders around the globe.

Anatolia’s portfolio features a wide array of sophisticated finishes, textures and colors that cater to both classic and contemporary aesthetics. Each stone is selected, according to the company, for its unparalleled quality, craftsmanship and beauty.

“Anatolia’s dedication to quality, design excellence and creative applications allows us to remain a trusted partner for architects, designers, and builders,” said Cengiz Elmaagacli, co-CEO of Anatolia. “Our new collections reflect the best of both nature and innovation, ensuring that our clients have access to the most exceptional natural stone products available in the industry today.”

anatoliaCabana Pebble Mosaics

Anatolia offers a variety of pebble mosaic designs in the Cabana collection, where timeless elegance meets modern artistry. Cabana includes four unique designs in four serene color blends. The array of pebble mosaics aims to conjure a harmonious, organic ambiance, inviting serenity and a deep connection to the beauty of nature. While familiar in material and aesthetic appeal, this collection aims to introduce a level of artistry that transcends the typical pebble mosaic.

  • Mosaics: Anatolia offers a range of natural stone mosaics, blending intricate design with the beauty of natural stone. Among the highlights is the Utopio collection, Anatolia’s premium artistry mosaics that are specially curated to serve a broad spectrum of stylistic applications. This collection features soft, harmonious tones and elegant patterns, ideal for adding texture and visual interest to both residential and commercial spaces.
  • 3D Formats: Anatolia’s natural stone can also be experienced through the striking presence of 3D tiles—where texture and form awaken the senses. These sculptural surfaces play with light and shadow, inviting touch and transforming spaces into living works of art. With depth and dimension, stone transcends its static nature, becoming a dynamic expression of nature’s beauty. Discover the modern angles of Prisma, the flowing curves of Fluto, or the inviting textures of Curva—each designed to engage both sight and touch. Experience stone as more than a surface, but as a statement of movement, depth, and artistry.

Highlighted collections

Dolomite: Anatolia’s dolomite is a versatile natural material, prized for its refined aesthetic and durability. Featuring subtle veining and a soft color palette, it suits both modern and traditional designs. Its unique composition makes it ideal for a variety of applications.

Marble: Anatolia’s marble collection features both light and dark hues and a wide variety of colors, intricate veining patterns and polished finishes. Stones like the Eterna Bianco, Tuscano Rosso and Diosa Verde bring a sense of luxury and sophistication.

Travertine: Known for its rustic charm and durability, Anatolia’s travertine stones are ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. The collection includes shades ranging from warm beige to rich, earthy tones perfectly suited for both traditional and contemporary designs such as Picasso and Silver Ash.

Limestone: The versatile limestone collection offers a range of textures from smooth honed finishes to rustic, weathered surfaces. From Strada Mist to Tierra Halo, it is the ideal choice for projects seeking a timeless yet modern aesthetic.

Pebbles: Anatolia’s Zen collection captures the beauty of nature. Inspired by the organic shapes and textures of river stones, these pebbles are designed to create a tranquil and harmonious atmosphere, ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. Perfect for feature walls, shower floors or garden pathways.

Each stone is meticulously sourced from the finest quarries worldwide, ensuring that Anatolia offers only the highest quality materials that meet and exceed industry standards. The company goes beyond industry norms by implementing rigorous quality checks, sourcing only agreed-upon selections and investing significant time and resources into teaching and improving vendor capabilities. Anatolia’s sourcing team carefully manages vendors to maintain the highest quality standards, with materials thoroughly inspected before arriving at the QA warehouse.

