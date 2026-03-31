i4F, Unilin Technologies sign agreement on water-repellent coating patents

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsi4F, Unilin Technologies sign agreement on water-repellent coating patents

Turnhout, Belgium–i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, and Unilin Technologies today announced the implementation of a non-assert agreement on their water-repellent coating patents for laminate and wood flooring.

Both technology licensing companies are offering a different coating technology designed to enhance the water-repellent performance of wood-based flooring products. i4F offers its technology under the AquaProtect brand; Unilin’s technology is marketed under the Unicoat brand.

The agreement means that i4F AquaProtect licensees benefit from additional protection on Unilin’s patent portfolio, and enables flooring manufacturers to gain access to multiple water-repellent edge-coating technologies.

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