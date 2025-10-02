Arizona Tile opens new Anaheim location

Anaheim, Calif.—Arizona Tile has opened its newest location here. The showroom offers customers a convenient way to shop for both tile and slab products in one space. It is located about 15 minutes from the company’s existing Anaheim facilities. The new Slab & Tile Showroom spans more than 40,700 square feet.

Arizona Tile designed the showroom with the customer experience in mind. It features state-of-the-art product displays with color-corrected lighting. Customers can also find inspiration through installation examples. In addition, touch-screen Visualizer technology helps them preview designs. The Anaheim Exterior showroom allows customers to view natural stone, quartz and porcelain slabs in a comfortable setting.

Chad Raymond, vice president, west region, and Cindy Saenz, regional showroom lead, shared their thoughts on the new location:

What inspired the decision to open a third location in Anaheim, and how does it align with Arizona Tile’s long-term strategic goals?

Raymond: We wanted to enhance our customer experience to allow not only tile and slab to be selected together, but to also improve the selection process by having slabs selected indoors versus outdoors at our prior location. That outdoor location will now be used exclusively as a distribution center, which will give us even more depth to facilitate the needs of the market.

What were some of the biggest challenges or milestones during the development of this location, and how did the team overcome them?

Raymond: With any build-out of an existing facility, there are challenges to make the needed changes to meet ours and our customers’ expectations. Our building team did an amazing job of keeping us on schedule and our design team did an incredible job with bringing in the newest technology and displays to bring our local customers one of, if not the best, slab and tile showroom in Southern California.

How does this new showroom enhance the customer experience compared to existing locations?

Saenz: The customer experience is enhanced as we now have our slab and tile showrooms together inside one space. For years it has been in two separate locations and now we are a one-stop shop. We look forward to providing our customers with this new, enhanced experience and believe the convenience of viewing all products under one roof will make it easier for them.

What message would you like to share with customers and partners about this expansion and what it means for the future of Arizona Tile?

Raymond: This new showroom takes our customer experience and top-quality products to an even higher level than before, which has not been seen in this market for many years. It allows the designers, contractors and home builders a place to maintain and elevate their buyers’ appreciation for their projects by seeing top-notch design and installations, along with a wonderful place to layout their plans and finalize their finishing touches.

What do you hope customers will feel or experience when they walk into this new showroom for the first time?

Raymond: It will be about the overall experience we provide, including our professionalism, attention to detail and the pride we take in how we present ourselves and our company. This is our chance to show customers not only what we do, but who we are. Our products are incredibly well organized, displayed and well-lit to help the customer visualize these products in their own projects. We also have multiple opportunities within the showroom to utilize our Visualizer on our touchscreen monitors to enhance their overall experience.