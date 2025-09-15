Arizona Tile unveils latest tile collections

San Diego, Calif.—Arizona Tile introduced a range of new natural stone and porcelain tile products designed to inspire creativity and elevate any design aesthetic.

Natural stone

For lovers of natural stone, Arizona Tile’s newest additions offer a rich palette of colors and textures. Atlantic Grey is a brownish-grey marble featuring dramatic variations from light to dark, while Jade blends sage green, cream and grey for a soft, organic look.

For those drawn to more neutral tones, Dolomite White is a dense, dolomitic marble with subtle linear veining that enhances its clean white background. Available in eight unique shapes, it’s a versatile choice for a variety of applications.

Calacatta Umber aims to bring timeless elegance with its white marble base and vibrant gold veining. Offered in two finishes and seven patterns—including a split 3D stack mesh.

The new Cloudy Limestone is available in 12 x 24 and 18 x 36 sizes and two finishes. Its density makes it ideal for both interior and exterior use, from floors and walls to fireplaces and more.

Arizona Tile is also introducing several new series that expand oitsur natural stone offerings with a variety of shapes and finishes. Highlights include the 4 x 16 Split, Large Chevron and Multi Finish Modella—each designed to bring texture and dimension.

Porcelain tile

Arizona Tile as unveiled new porcelain tile for the fall season.

Highlights include:

Invictus series: The Cross Cut and Vein Cut collections emulate the beauty of travertine with rich veining and organic patterns.

Intense series: Inspired by sedimentary limestone, this series features granules and micro-inclusions that mimic the look of embedded fossils, adding depth and character.

Gem series: A glazed ceramic wall tile with a dimensional twist, each mesh sheet includes a mix of flat, convex and concave 2 x 16 tiles for a dynamic visual effect.

Glam series: Made in Italy, this glazed porcelain tile features a subtle undulating texture and a glaze with organic variation. Available in both matte and glossy finishes, it comes in a wide range of vibrant and neutral colors.

Shen Series: Designed to evoke the calming essence of stained wood, American-made Shen offers the warmth of natural materials with the durability and low maintenance of porcelain.

Fray Metal series: This unique collection blends the texture of linen with the shimmer of metal, delivering a refined industrial aesthetic perfect for modern interiors.

Cove Series: A simple yet elegant American-made porcelain tile available in seven neutral tones and two formats: 12 x 24 and 2 x 2 mosaic mesh.

Arizona Tile’s 2cm R11 Anti-Slip Finish Porcelain Pavers extend your design from indoors to outdoors. Now available in additional series—including the wood-look Aequa (16 x 48) and concrete-look Konkrete (24 x 48)—these pavers are ideal for patios, pool areas, outdoor kitchens and commercial spaces. With high durability, resistance to mold and staining and no need for sealing, they’re perfect for freeze/thaw environments and high-traffic areas.