Laminate flooring helps retailers beat big box stores

Since its inception in the U.S. market nearly 30 years ago, laminate flooring has long been the go-to category for installers in search of products that go down with relative ease. At the same time, the segment is also a perennial favorite among floor covering retailers looking to build a consistent DIY business. In recent years, however, independent specialty retailers—in conjunction with their supplier partners—have more aggressively pursued multi-tier marketing strategies that allow them to compete more effectively with home centers, while still providing trade-up options to improve their margin position.

“For specialty retailers, it is essential to present a complete range—from entry-level solutions to premium products,” said Celine Quervel, managing director for Classen Group, which operates several state-of-the-art laminate production plants in Europe. “Laminate allows exactly that when working with a manufacturer of scale. At Classen, we provide our partners with the bread-and-butter business they rely on every day, but also with step-up opportunities such as hybrid solutions, herringbone formats, extra-long planks and highly refined synchronized surface structures that are almost indistinguishable from real wood.”

At Inhaus, another major European player known for its focus on innovation and high-quality, eco-friendly products, the focus is on reminding specialty retailers why it makes both business and economic sense to not play in a segment of the laminate flooring category that’s governed solely by price.

“The nature of big box when it comes to products is jack of all trades and a master of none, combined with limited or no service,” said Derek Welbourn, Inhaus CEO. “A winning formula is always to do what your competitors cannot do or will not do. In this case, we advise retailers to share their expertise and select partnerships with product lines that offer great value and generate happy, repeat customers.”

However, some industry executives don’t necessarily view the battle between specialty retailers and the big boxes as an “us versus them” scenario, per se, but rather a sparring match between entry-level laminate floors and step-up products that give retailers a greater incentive to dedicate space to the category in their stores. “We value the diversity of opportunities in the marketplace,” said Alex Decarie, business development flooring, North America, Egger.

At the same time, Decarie acknowledges the common belief that big box stores prioritize price above all. This gives specialty retailers an opportunity to differentiate themselves by selling value. They can also stand out by offering better product knowledge, superior service and curated selections. He noted that retailers would benefit from focusing on design consultation, upselling underlayment or installation services, and featuring exclusive product lines and collections.

Classen’s Quervel agreed, adding: “Through collaboration with Classen, retailers can position laminate flooring across the full price spectrum—from accessible entry-level to high-end premium offerings. We believe it is crucial to give consumers the full choice of options and enable retailers to address diverse needs while safeguarding healthy margins.”

Trade-up options galore

In the meantime, suppliers are promoting laminate flooring product lines, collections and innovations that justify a more premium price tag. One example is the new PureGrain Renew collection from Engineered Floors. It is available across two platforms—Empower and Restore. These core trade-up products feature the latest design trends with stylish wood visuals that are popular with today’s consumers.

“These updated decors provide a fresh aesthetic that stands out from the more generic options found at big-box stores,” said Eric Ruppert, senior director of product marketing and category management. “These products offer specialty retailers a distinct advantage over big box stores by providing a significant step up in quality, design and performance. Unlike commodity-level laminates, these collections are designed for customers seeking a durable, high-end look and feel that justifies a higher price point.”

Eternity Flooring continues to expand its growing laminate flooring offering. The company aims to cover all the bases to meet virtually any consumer’s need. Its lineup includes Sequoia XL Waterproof Performance Laminate and Santiago XL Waterproof Performance Laminate. It also offers Voila 5G, a high-performance, ultra-matte waterproof laminate, along with EcoDense Hybrid Carbon Core Technology Waterproof Laminate. Additional products include AquaFi, an American-made line with an attached acoustical pad, and Hyperion XXL Waterproof Performance Laminate.

“Eternity offers several standout laminate collections designed specifically to help specialty retailers trade up to products that are hard to replicate or find elsewhere,” said Isaac Lee, corporate sales, marketing & product development manager.

Other major, quality-minded laminate flooring producers are working closely with retailers to ensure they have a full breadth of product that offers ample tradeup opportunities. Mohawk, for instance, offers its increasingly popular RevWood lines across several tiers, including RevWood Essentials, Select, Plus and Premier. According to David Moore, VP of product management, wood and laminate, this is designed to give retailers more flexibility when consumers are doing comparison shopping.

Indeed, the winning strategy for many suppliers is to provide a tiered structure that allows specialty retailers to tell the trade-up story. Take, for instance, Inhaus’ signature Ecolam, Visions, Landmark and Manor collections. The product lines offer manufacturer suggested retail prices spanning $1.79, $2.29, $3.39 and $3.99, respectively.

“Our products range from water resistance for our entry-level products (Ecolam and Visions) to our waterproof Landmark line,” Welbourn said. “With the innovation of Ecolam, we have created the highest value product in the laminate category. This innovation was largely in response to the success of SPC vinyl, where a thinner, less expensive product has become a major category. All of our products offer a renewable, high-density, fiber-based core. All our laminate collections offer our patented angle-drop locking system.”

Leveraging technology

Increasingly, laminate flooring suppliers are employing technological capabilities to develop a market for more premium products. “We offer long and wide, water-resistant laminate designs that deliver premium visual impact,” Egger Flooring’s Decarie said. “Due to their larger plank format, these can be challenging to merchandise in typical big box settings making them ideal for specialty retailers seeking differentiation.”

Leveraging technical innovations is also central to Tarkett Home’s strategy in helping its specialty retailers compete with entry-level products. The company’s ShoreFlor laminate line features Searenity Waterproof Technology. It aims to give retailers more tools to lift customers out of the open price point range for laminate. ShoreFlor is made in the USA and rated AC4 for wear performance. It can handle busy households, making it a great option for high-traffic areas. At 12mm thick, including a 2mm attached acoustical pad, ShoreFlor combines realistic visuals with durability. A painted bevel on all styles enhances the look, resulting in a worry-proof floor.

“Tarkett Home’s ShoreFlor with Searenity Waterproof Technology takes laminate to the next level for the specialty retailer,” said Travis Cramer, VP of sales and product management, Tarkett Home. “It delivers the premium features that a homeowner is looking for—waterproof, steam-mop approved, AC4 rated for durability and made in the USA—and offers it at value that sets it apart from other flooring options.”

Another standout is AquaProof from HF Design. The product blends breakthrough waterproof technology with the elegance of real hardwood visuals with Hi-Def Print Technology. “Its ultra-durable AquaCore hybrid core provides exceptional dimensional stability with one of the lowest swell ratios in the industry, while EIR textures deliver a handcrafted wood feel that is virtually indistinguishable from real hardwood,” said Alex Shaoulpour, president. “This combination of beauty and performance gives retailers a clear upsell path from entry-level laminates to a product that justifies a higher price point.”

AquaProof retails in the $4 per-square-foot range, placing it in the mid-premium waterproof laminate segment. The tradeup line, AquaProof XL, selling above $4 per square foot, aims to takes the value proposition even further. Its extra-wide, 72- inch planks and thicker 12mm or 14mm construction (including an integrated foam underlayment) deliver a premium and performance that justifies a higher cost price. “This premium aesthetic along with comfort features appeal strongly to design-driven customers who are a little less price-sensitive, while giving dealers room to maintain or even increase margins,” Shaoulpour said.

Another standout is the Sequoia line from USMills. Its ultra-matte and textured surface is crafted using a newly developed proprietary innovation creating an authentic wood-like look and feel. The 24 unique 9.5-inchwide x 70-inch long planks eliminate pattern repeats, further enhancing the resemblance to natural flooring. The core has been specially treated and engineered. This process provides greater stability and water resistance compared to traditional wood flooring products.

The popular Restoration collection from Mannington is also packed with premium features, according to John Hammel, senior director, residential hard surfaces. “These include TruDetail styling that allows for up to 24 unique planks per color, our new SculptedEdge bevel, new 60-inch-long planks and SpillShield technology that allows for steam mopping. Those features, combined with a premium 12mm thickness, have given Mannington a leadership position within the premium laminate market, focused on the needs of independent specialty retailers.”

While some suppliers are utilizing technology/performance in their trade-up marketing stories, others are focusing more keenly on visuals and styling to get consumers to fork over more money for their laminates. Take Stanton Design, for example. The company is long known for its high-end, luxury soft surface offering. In recent years, it has expanded that cachet to include the hard surface arena, and laminate is a big part of that objective. Sales of its signature NuvoLux and NuvoMax collections are trending ahead of projections, according to Jamann Stepp, senior vice president of hard surface.

“With these lines we’ve created a really nice 24-SKU collection that holds its own against some of the leaders in the marketplace,” Stepp stated. “It’s all about the visuals, the overall richness, the textures and the palette of color from light to dark and everything in between. Part of our challenge now has been keeping up with the demand.”

Another brand with a highend affiliation is Urbanfloor, which initially made a splash in the hardwood arena. But with its breakthrough The BLVD collection and Kronospan-branded line, the company is looking to stand apart from the entry-level laminate field. Designers created the products to convey an authentic look and feel, using embossed-in-register textures, micro/pressed bevels and wide 7.6-inch planks that mimic modern European oak visuals.

Shaw Floors, which recently re-entered the competitive laminate arena, is looking to make a statement with high-end products Oak Grove, which is 10mm thick and Oak Crest, which is 12mm thick. The former features a modern rustic look available in seven colors, ranging from lighter to medium-toned neutrals and browns, while the latter features a blonde, lighter taupe oak visual with more subdued graining for a a cleaner aesthetic overall. “We’ve positioned these two products as superior offerings, with pricing that reflects their quality,” said Natalie Cady, hard surface product director. “MSRP will range from $5.79 to $6.49.”

Cali is carving out market share in the upper-end laminate arena with its Santa Cruz and Mavericks offerings. Santa Cruz showcases NaturMatte surface texturing. This breakthrough technique, according to CEO Doug Jackson, creates authentic wood depth customers can actually feel. “It’s 100% waterproof with extra-broad, 72-inch planks and a 2mm attached XPS pad for superior comfort,” he said. “Mavericks takes it even further as our most premium laminate collection. At 86 5 /8 inches long and 9 7 /16 inches wide, it’s our longest waterproof plank. When customers see these planks, they’re not thinking ‘budget laminate;’ they’re seeing premium flooring that happens to be waterproof.”

SLCC Flooring designed the Pacific Vineyard Collection to give retailers a premium product that’s easy to upsell. It aims to score points in both aesthetics and performance. The product offers an authentic look and feel, thanks to EIR textures. Its AC4 rating ensures resistance to scratches, stains and wear. In addition, the product’s 100% waterproof construction makes it safe for areas prone to moisture.

Even newcomers to the laminate category are banking on the upper end of the market to grab share. Hallmark’s namesake Waterproof Laminate Collection, which makes its debut this year, is billed as a “distinctively designed offering with longer lengths and wider looks to beat the run-of-the-mill box store offering hands down,” said Mark Casper, vice president of sales and marketing.