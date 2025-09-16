Tuesday Tips: Make the ending magnificent

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, Tom Jennings talks about the importance of making the ending magnificent. While the goal is obviously not to make mistakes at any juncture, it’s the final few minutes of a sales presentation that will be the most memorable to a customer.

