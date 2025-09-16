Florida Tile introduces Claymont

By FCNews Staff
Lexington, Ky.—Florida Tile, a leading manufacturer of porcelain tile, has launched Claymont, a new collection inspired by handmade terracotta. Claymont features a soft matte finish and intricate cement-plaster relief structures that evoke artisan-crafted surfaces shaped by time and care.

“Claymont is a collection that feels both familiar and fresh,” said René Hale, senior product manager for Florida Tile. “Every tile reflects the warmth and character of handmade terracotta, paired with a refined elegance that fits beautifully into today’s spaces.”

The collection offers a powdery, nature-inspired color palette reimagined for modern spaces. The 10 colors include: Frosted Linen; Almond Mist; Silverstone; Sahara Sand; Dusty Rose; Golden Sky; Soft Sage; Saltwater; Midnight Slate; and Burnt Umber.

Designed for versatility, Claymont is suitable for kitchens, baths and modern gathering spaces. The line includes pressed 2 x 6, 2.5 x 12, 6 x 6, 6.5-inch star and 5-inch cross formats, making it suitable for both residential and commercial interiors. Claymont also carries GreenGuard certification, ensuring low chemical emissions and healthier indoor air quality.

