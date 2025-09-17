NFA kicks off fall meeting in Anchorage

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostNFA kicks off fall meeting in Anchorage

Anchorage, Alaska—The 40 members of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA) along with their core vendor partners converged on Alaska this week for the group’s fall meeting.

Following the members-only meeting on Monday, where the group discussed key business  issues and initiatives, the NFA was joined their vendor partners for a day of activities on Tuesday, which is designed to build new and further existing relationships.

Today brought together the entire group for a day of business in the traditional round robin format, where each supplier secures approximately 20 minutes with each member to discuss business and provide previews of what’s coming next in the way of products.

NFA
Steve Feldman, publisher of FCNews, was on hand in Anchorage for the NFA’s fall meeting, where glaciers were also present for the event.
Feldman and Stanton CEO, Jonathan Cohen, proved they have the same taste in sweaters. Who wore it best?
NFA
The NFA honored a pair of long-time supporters of the group from the vendor community: Bill Waters of TDG and Ann McDermott of Shaw, both of whom are retiring at the end of the year.
Previous article
Florida Tile introduces Claymont
Next article
DCO Commercial Floors names new vice presidents

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

DCO Commercial Floors names new vice presidents

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—DCO Commercial Floors announced the promotion of Jeff Thomas and David Aronstein to vice presidents of projects. In their new roles, they will join...
Read more
News

Florida Tile introduces Claymont

FCNews Staff - 0
Lexington, Ky.—Florida Tile, a leading manufacturer of porcelain tile, has launched Claymont, a new collection inspired by handmade terracotta. Claymont features a soft matte...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Make the ending magnificent

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2yKru19nac Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

Personalization aims to take tile to the next level

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The growing demand for personalization in tile flooring is more than a passing trend—it’s a shift in how consumers think about their spaces. Over...
Read more
News

Arizona Tile unveils latest tile collections

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—Arizona Tile introduced a range of new natural stone and porcelain tile products designed to inspire creativity and elevate any design aesthetic. Natural...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate flooring helps retailers beat big box stores

Reginald Tucker - 0
Since its inception in the U.S. market nearly 30 years ago, laminate flooring has long been the go-to category for installers in search of...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X