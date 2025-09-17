NFA kicks off fall meeting in Anchorage

Anchorage, Alaska—The 40 members of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA) along with their core vendor partners converged on Alaska this week for the group’s fall meeting.

Following the members-only meeting on Monday, where the group discussed key business issues and initiatives, the NFA was joined their vendor partners for a day of activities on Tuesday, which is designed to build new and further existing relationships.

Today brought together the entire group for a day of business in the traditional round robin format, where each supplier secures approximately 20 minutes with each member to discuss business and provide previews of what’s coming next in the way of products.