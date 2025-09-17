DCO Commercial Floors names new vice presidents

Atlanta—DCO Commercial Floors announced the promotion of Jeff Thomas and David Aronstein to vice presidents of projects. In their new roles, they will join the company’s leadership team responsible for strategy, direction and performance across customer portfolios.

“I am excited to add Jeff and David to our leadership team to oversee our customer and project business.” said Jesse Tranel, president. “They embody our core purpose and values, prioritizing what is best for our partners and team members over their own individual success. Together, they will provide the right type of leadership that we have needed for a long time. This promotion reflects their outstanding contributions and our confidence in their ability to lead DCO into its next chapter of growth.”

Thomas joined DCO in 2007 as a sales assistant after graduating from the University of Georgia. He advanced to project executive and most recently served as senior project executive. In that role, he led client relationships and managed teams from proposal through final close-out. He will oversee DCO’s Atlanta, Northeast Georgia and out-of-market business.

Aronstein rejoined DCO in March 2024 as senior project executive for the Facilities Management team. He previously spent nine years as a regional sales director for American Bath Group. Aronstein will oversee facilities management, focusing on K-12, healthcare and city and county government accounts. He will also manage Central and Coastal Georgia business.