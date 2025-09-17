DCO Commercial Floors names new vice presidents

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialDCO Commercial Floors names new vice presidents
DCO
From left: Jeff Thomas and David Aronstein.

Atlanta—DCO Commercial Floors announced the promotion of Jeff Thomas and David Aronstein to vice presidents of projects. In their new roles, they will join the company’s leadership team responsible for strategy, direction and performance across customer portfolios.

“I am excited to add Jeff and David to our leadership team to oversee our customer and project business.” said Jesse Tranel, president. “They embody our core purpose and values, prioritizing what is best for our partners and team members over their own individual success. Together, they will provide the right type of leadership that we have needed for a long time. This promotion reflects their outstanding contributions and our confidence in their ability to lead DCO into its next chapter of growth.”

Thomas joined DCO in 2007 as a sales assistant after graduating from the University of Georgia. He advanced to project executive and most recently served as senior project executive. In that role, he led client relationships and managed teams from proposal through final close-out. He will oversee DCO’s Atlanta, Northeast Georgia and out-of-market business.

Aronstein rejoined DCO in March 2024 as senior project executive for the Facilities Management team. He previously spent nine years as a regional sales director for American Bath Group. Aronstein will oversee facilities management, focusing on K-12, healthcare and city and county government accounts. He will also manage Central and Coastal Georgia business.

Previous article
NFA kicks off fall meeting in Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

NFA kicks off fall meeting in Anchorage

FCNews Staff - 0
Anchorage, Alaska—The 40 members of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA) along with their core vendor partners converged on Alaska this week for the group’s...
Read more
News

Florida Tile introduces Claymont

FCNews Staff - 0
Lexington, Ky.—Florida Tile, a leading manufacturer of porcelain tile, has launched Claymont, a new collection inspired by handmade terracotta. Claymont features a soft matte...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Make the ending magnificent

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2yKru19nac Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

Personalization aims to take tile to the next level

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The growing demand for personalization in tile flooring is more than a passing trend—it’s a shift in how consumers think about their spaces. Over...
Read more
News

Arizona Tile unveils latest tile collections

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—Arizona Tile introduced a range of new natural stone and porcelain tile products designed to inspire creativity and elevate any design aesthetic. Natural...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate flooring helps retailers beat big box stores

Reginald Tucker - 0
Since its inception in the U.S. market nearly 30 years ago, laminate flooring has long been the go-to category for installers in search of...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X