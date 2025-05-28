Florida Tile introduces Artecrete collection

Lawrenceburg, Ky.—Florida Tile has launched Artecrete, its newest porcelain tile collection that was designed to embody urban design and modern sophistication. Inspired by the industrial revolution and mid-20th-century Brutalist architecture, Artecrete aims to capture the raw essence of concrete while showcasing the innovation and craftsmanship of contemporary tile making.

“With Artecrete, we’re redefining the way people perceive concrete-inspired designs,” said Micah Hand, director of marketing and product management at Panariagroup USA. “This collection beautifully merges the strength of industrial materials with a refined, contemporary look, making it the perfect choice for those seeking both style and substance in their spaces.”

The Artecrete collection features a range of sizes—including pressed formats of 6 x 24 and 12 x 24, as well as a 12×24 deco option, a 25-piece mosaic and a 3 x 24 bullnose. These sizes are available in five colors: White, Beige, Gray, Greige and Black. The collection’s soft gradients and delicate imperfections are meant to serve as a suitable foundation for bold design elements across a diverse range of styles, from industrial-chic interiors to refined modern spaces.