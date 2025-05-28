Florida Tile introduces Artecrete collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFlorida Tile introduces Artecrete collection

ArtecreteLawrenceburg, Ky.—Florida Tile has launched Artecrete, its newest porcelain tile collection that was designed to embody urban design and modern sophistication. Inspired by the industrial revolution and mid-20th-century Brutalist architecture, Artecrete aims to capture the raw essence of concrete while showcasing the innovation and craftsmanship of contemporary tile making.

“With Artecrete, we’re redefining the way people perceive concrete-inspired designs,” said Micah Hand, director of marketing and product management at Panariagroup USA. “This collection beautifully merges the strength of industrial materials with a refined, contemporary look, making it the perfect choice for those seeking both style and substance in their spaces.”

The Artecrete collection features a range of sizes—including pressed formats of 6 x 24 and 12 x 24, as well as a 12×24 deco option, a 25-piece mosaic and a 3 x 24 bullnose. These sizes are available in five colors: White, Beige, Gray, Greige and Black. The collection’s soft gradients and delicate imperfections are meant to serve as a suitable foundation for bold design elements across a diverse range of styles, from industrial-chic interiors to refined modern spaces.

Previous article
Wood: Southeast Asian suppliers stake their claim
Next article
AHF Products names Brent Emore CEO

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

AHF Products names Brent Emore CEO

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced the appointment of Brent Emore as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Emore, who most recently served as the company’s chief...
Read more
Featured Post

Wood: Southeast Asian suppliers stake their claim

Reginald Tucker - 0
In the years since the U.S. flooring sector began seeing dramatic declines in imports from China—particularly engineered hardwood and laminate products—Southeast Asia has emerged...
Read more
News

Ceramic Tile Coalition files anti-dumping appeal

FCNews Staff - 0
Clemson, S.C.—The Coalition for Fair Trade in Ceramic Tile (Coalition) filed with the U.S. Court of International Trade its appeal of the U.S. Department...
Read more
Event Updates

2025 CTEF Online Auction kicks off in June

FCNews Staff - 0
What's the CTEF online auction? The 2025 CTEF online auction takes place from June 9th until June 15th. It's a way to raise funds to...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Differentiating between hope and trust

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9IXED7MH6k Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Installation

CTEF reaches milestone with 2000th certified installer

FCNews Staff - 0
Detroit, Mich.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) recently announced the certification of its 2000th certified installer, a landmark achievement in its Certified Tile Installer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X